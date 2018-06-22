Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Trout limited to DH with finger sprain as Angels host Jays

Trout limited to DH with finger sprain as Angels host Jays

Associated Press
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 05:32 IST
29
AP Image

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout will be the Los Angeles Angels' designated hitter for his 1,000th career game Thursday night because of a sprained right index finger.

The Angels don't expect to use Trout in the outfield during this four-game set against Toronto, but manager Mike Scioscia says the injury is not serious. Scioscia says it will not hinder Trout's ability to grip or swing the bat.

Trout is batting .448 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in June. During an eight-game hitting streak, Trout is 16 for 23 (.696).

Tyler Skaggs was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday because of tightness in his right hamstring. Left-hander John Lamb (0-0, 3.60 ERA) will take his place.

With 13 players already on the disabled list, including nine pitchers, Scioscia said the team wanted to be cautious with Skaggs. Scioscia says there was a chance Skaggs could start Sunday, "but he has to pitch, obviously, with no restrictions."

Major League Baseball
Trout and Pujols hit solo HRs, Angels beat Blue Jays 8-1
RELATED STORY
Trout stays hot, Angels hold on for 5-4 win over Arizona
RELATED STORY
Trout helps lift Angels to 9-6 win over Royals
RELATED STORY
Ohtani ties it, Simmons wins it in 9th as Angels beat Jays
RELATED STORY
Trout hits 2 HRs again, Mariners belt 4 in 6-3 win vs Angels
RELATED STORY
Morales, Happ lead Blue Jays over Angels 5-3, stop skid at 4
RELATED STORY
Trout HR, 3 doubles in 1st 5-hit game; Angels top Yanks 11-4
RELATED STORY
Cruz, Mariners overcome Trout's 2 HRs in 5-3 win vs Angels
RELATED STORY
Camargo hits first career grand slam, Braves rout Jays 11-4
RELATED STORY
Angels star Ohtani out at least 3 weeks with elbow sprain
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us