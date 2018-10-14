Turner helps Dodgers level series with Brewers

Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers evened the National League Championship Series (NLCS) 1-1 after a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in game two on Saturday.

Justin Turner hit a two-run go-ahead home run off Jeremy Jeffress in the eighth inning to lead Los Angeles to victory.

The series will head back to Chavez Ravine in Los Angeles for game three on Tuesday.

Bad things happen when you don't have Josh Hader

Jeffress has been a revelation this season, but he is not Josh Hader. Jeffress gave up a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and it begged the question, why was he pitching there and not Hader, who had not pitched in the game?

Well, anyone who is watching the series knows that Hader went three innings in game one and was unavailable in game two.

While it is all well and good to want to use your bullpen like Milwaukee do, this is where it can come back to bite you. Relievers cannot be used every single day, and when the best reliever in the game is not available, it is likely more runs will be allowed.

Hader was not available in game two, Jeffress was, and Milwaukee surely regretted not having the lefty at their disposal.

Yasiel Puig: The Goat

The G.O.A.T., of course, refers to the Greatest of All Time, but Puig has not been that this series... yet.

Puig came up with runners on first and third in the eighth inning of game one with the Dodgers down 6-4. He struck out. In game two, he came up with the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the seventh. He struck out again. Then, he grounded into a double play in the ninth inning with no outs.

The 27-year-old predicted the Dodgers would win the NLCS this season. They will probably need more help from Puig down the line if they hope to make his proclamation come true.

Justin Turner or Kirk Gibson?

Turner is a good hitter. A very good hitter.

So to hear he hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning of a playoff game should not come as much of a surprise. But to hear he joined Kirk Gibson as the only Dodger player to hit go-ahead home runs in the eighth inning or later of a postseason game is really special.

Especially since one of Gibson's home runs came off of Dennis Eckersley in game one of the 1988 World Series. The last World Series the Dodgers won.

Not a bad omen for Dodger fans.