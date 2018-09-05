Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twins DH Sano carted off with bruised left leg

Associated Press
NEWS
News
31   //    05 Sep 2018, 08:24 IST
AP Image

HOUSTON (AP) — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Miguel Sano was carted off the field in the second inning against Houston on Tuesday night after injuring his surgically repaired left leg sliding into second base.

The team says X-rays are negative and he's listed as day-to-day with a bruise on his lower left leg.

Sano had a rod inserted in his left leg in November. The procedure helped him deal with a stress reaction in his shin that came after he fouled a ball off the bone last August.

Sano remained on the ground for several minutes after his slide while a team trainer tended to him. He did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped onto the cart and taken off the field.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Polanco, Sano fuel Twins in 5-2 win over Pirates
RELATED STORY
Chapman, Lowrie power A's past Twins, 6-2
RELATED STORY
Garver walk-off double gives weary Twins 5-4 win vs. Indians
RELATED STORY
Lindor's pair of homers leads Indians past Twins 9-8
RELATED STORY
Kipnis hits 3-run homer, sends Indians past Twins 5-3
RELATED STORY
Kinsler, Upton power Angels past Twins 4-2
RELATED STORY
Escobar homers twice as Twins beat Indians 7-4
RELATED STORY
Martinez hits majors-leading 32nd HR; Red Sox top Twins 10-4
RELATED STORY
Forsythe gets 5 hits, Twins outslug Tigers in 15-8 win
RELATED STORY
Perez homers, Royals hold off Twins 4-2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us