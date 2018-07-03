Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twins reinstate SS Jorge Polanco after 80-game PED ban

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    03 Jul 2018, 06:50 IST
AP Image

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have reinstated shortstop Jorge Polanco after he served an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Polanco was reinstated Monday before the Twins' game with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Speaking through the team's interpreter, Polanco said that the time away from the game "was very difficult."

The Twins are hoping that the 24-year-old shortstop builds off his breakout 2017 season. Polanco batted .316 with 10 homers and 42 RBIs over his last 55 games in 2017.

"I'm really glad that I'm back," he said. "Looking forward to going out there and playing hard."

Polanco flied out to left in his first at bat of the 2018 season.

Twins manager Paul Molitor welcomed Polanco back.

"It's good to see him," Molitor said. "He had to pay a price for something that happened. He took it head on, took accountability and did his time, so to speak."

Molitor had a bit of advice for Polanco.

"Be yourself," Molitor said. "Don't worry about trying to make an extreme impression or whatever it might be that you might try to make up for lost time. Just be the player that we know that you can be. That'll be plenty good enough."

To make room for Polanco on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated outfielder Ryan LaMarre for release or assignment.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Major League Baseball
