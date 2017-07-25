Twins, Royals making moves to try catch Indians

The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals made moves as they try to catch the Cleveland Indians in MLB.

by Omnisport News 25 Jul 2017, 11:15 IST

Trevor Cahill

The Central divisions in both the National League (NL) and American League (AL) are the tightest in MLB.

Just four games separate the Milwaukee Brewers, who lead the NL Central, from the fourth-placed St Louis Cardinals with the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates in between.

The AL Central has the Cleveland Indians in first place, but the two teams right behind them each made a trade Monday they hope will help them catch the Tribe.

The Kansas City Royals, who are 1.5 games back of the Indians after Monday's 12-inning 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers, acquired All-Star pitcher Trevor Cahill from the San Diego Padres.

The Minnesota Twins landed former Cardinals pitcher Jaime Garcia from the Atlanta Braves in a three-player deal.

The Royals sent Travis Wood to San Diego and Cahill is a big upgrade for Wood's former spot in the rotation that was originally held by the injured Nathan Karns.

The Indians won their fourth straight with a 6-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday thanks to a quality start from Josh Tomlin, who has struggled this year with a 7-9 record and 5.59 ERA.

Cleveland seem to be hitting their stride and the Royals and Twins are doing everything they can to keep up.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 3-1 Chicago Cubs

Houston Astros 13-4 Philadelphia Phillies

Oakland Athletics 2-4 Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles 5-0 Tampa Bay Rays

Cincinnati Reds 2-6 Cleveland Indians

Kansas City Royals 5-3 Detroit Tigers

Miami Marlins 4-0 Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies 2-8 St Louis Cardinals

Atlanta Braves 2-10 Arizona Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox 0-4 Seattle Mariners

New York Mets 5-3 San Diego Padres

Minnesota Twins 4-6 Los Angeles Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3 San Francisco Giants

GRICHUK STILL HOT

Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk stayed hot Monday by homering for the fourth straight game in an 8-2 win over the Rockies. Since getting recalled from a minor-league stint on June 25, Grichuk has hit nine home runs and has 18 RBIs after driving in two in Monday's win.

HITLESS HEYWARD

Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward went 0-for-five and stranded four runners on base as the Cubs blew an opportunity to overtake the Brewers atop the NL Central with a 3-1 loss to the cross-town White Sox.

ARENADO ON FIRE

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is a top MVP candidate in the National League thanks to a .311 batting average with 22 home runs and 86 RBIs, but the four-time Gold Glove winner was again showing off his defensive skills during Monday's loss to the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Guarding the line, Nolan Arenado style. pic.twitter.com/pyczU1XC9H — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2017

BREWERS AT NATIONALS

A pair of first-placed teams will meet at Nationals Park, but while the Nats (59-38) have a comfortable lead in the NL East, the Brewers (53-48) have a precarious perch atop the NL Central. The Brewers, who have lost seven of eight, are just half a game up on the Cubs and will have Zach Davies (11-4, 4.76 ERA) on the mound. Davies, who has not lost a road start this season, will be opposed by Washington's Edwin Jackson (1-0, 4.50).