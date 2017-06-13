Twins select shortstop Royce Lewis with first pick in MLB draft
Shortstop Royce Lewis, 18, was selected first overall to begin the three-day, 40-round draft on Monday.
The Minnesota Twins kept their choice for the top pick in the 2017 MLB Draft a secret until the very end before taking Royce Lewis.
Shortstop Lewis, 18, was selected first overall to begin the three-day, 40-round draft on Monday.
The Twins chose Lewis over Louisville's Brendan McKay, who had a .343 batting average with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs as a first baseman, while he also struck out 140 batters over 104 innings as a pitcher with a 2.34 ERA.
Also an option at number one was California high schooler Hunter Greene, who boasts a 102-mph fastball and played shortstop for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.
With the first pick in the #MLBDraft, the #MNTwins select Royce Lewis!— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 12, 2017
Greene, who was at the draft in Secaucus, N.J., went second overall to the Cincinnati Reds. The 17-year-old was announced as a pitcher.
Lewis – from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, California – is perhaps the most complete position player in the draft.
He is a power-speed player who hit .388 with four home runs and 25 stolen bases as a high school senior.
Signability could be an issue, but the Twins have over $14million in their bonus pool for the first 10 rounds, and can allot up to $7.7m to get Lewis under contract. Minnesota also hold the 35th and 37th overall selections.