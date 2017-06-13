Twins select shortstop Royce Lewis with first pick in MLB draft

by Omnisport News 13 Jun 2017, 05:01 IST

The Minnesota Twins kept their choice for the top pick in the 2017 MLB Draft a secret until the very end before taking Royce Lewis.

Shortstop Lewis, 18, was selected first overall to begin the three-day, 40-round draft on Monday.

The Twins chose Lewis over Louisville's Brendan McKay, who had a .343 batting average with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs as a first baseman, while he also struck out 140 batters over 104 innings as a pitcher with a 2.34 ERA.

Also an option at number one was California high schooler Hunter Greene, who boasts a 102-mph fastball and played shortstop for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.

Greene, who was at the draft in Secaucus, N.J., went second overall to the Cincinnati Reds. The 17-year-old was announced as a pitcher.

Lewis – from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, California – is perhaps the most complete position player in the draft.

He is a power-speed player who hit .388 with four home runs and 25 stolen bases as a high school senior.

Signability could be an issue, but the Twins have over $14million in their bonus pool for the first 10 rounds, and can allot up to $7.7m to get Lewis under contract. Minnesota also hold the 35th and 37th overall selections.