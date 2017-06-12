Upton hits grand slam, Judge blasts longest homer of 2017

Justin Upton starred for the Detroit Tigers in MLB, while Aaron Judge showed his power in a big win for the New York Yankees.

12 Jun 2017

Justin Upton's grand slam guided the Detroit Tigers to an 8-3 win over the Boston Red Sox, while Aaron Judge enjoyed a monster outing.

The Tigers only scored in two innings at Fenway Park on Sunday but thanks to home runs from Nicholas Castellanos and Upton, it was all Detroit needed to end a four-game MLB skid.

Upton gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead in the first inning, following up a Castellanos two-run homer with an RBI single four batters later. The three-time All-Star struck again with an estimated 337-foot grand slam off Pesky's Pole in right field during the fifth inning.

Upton's grand slam was the third of the day in MLB, joining Paul Goldschmidt and Corey Seager with the memorable home runs in an exciting day of baseball.

Judge, meanwhile, hit the longest home run of 2017 as the New York Yankees humbled the Baltimore Orioles 14-3.

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 4-2, the New York Mets edged the Atlanta Braves 2-1, the St Louis Cardinals trumped the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5, the Minnesota Twins went down 13-8 to the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Cincinnati Reds 9-7, the Arizona Diamondbacks dismantled the Milwaukee Brewers 11-1, the Tampa Bay Rays topped the Oakland Athletics 5-4 and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami marlins 3-1.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Angels upstaged the Houston Astros 12-6, the Chicago Cubs were 7-5 winners over the Colorado Rockies, the Texas Rangers downed the Washington Nationals 5-1, the Toronto Blue Jays blanked the Seattle Mariners 4-0 and the Kansas City Royals claimed an 8-3 victory against the San Diego Padres.

ALL RISE FOR YOUR JUDGE

Judge added to his MLB lead in home runs with two additional blasts, including a drive that cleared the distant bleachers at Yankee Stadium and gave New York their fifth straight win.

Josh Donaldson went three for five with three RBIs and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Mariners. After a dismal start to the season, the Blue Jays have moved back to within a game of .500. They have won 22 of their last 35 games and face the lowly Rays and White Sox next.

BELISLE AND BRESLOW UNABLE TO STOP GIANTS

Twins relievers Matt Belisle and Craig Breslow combined to allow nine runs on eight hits as Minnesota blew a 5-4 lead against the Giants and missed a chance to sweep the Giants.

JUDGE GOES BACK, WAY BACK!

The Yankees slugger took things to another level — literally, hitting a home run 495 feet into the top of the left-field seats in Yankee Stadium. It is the longest homer of 2017.

If you thought @TheJudge44’s 495-foot shot was majestic … you’re going to LOVE the extended cut. https://t.co/69dBOauPXi pic.twitter.com/55ONDg31D6 — MLB (@MLB) June 12, 2017

RANGERS AT ASTROS

The Silver Boot Series renews Monday in Houston and game one features two pitchers seeking consistency. Rangers' Yu Darvish (5-4, 3.18 ERA) is winless with a 4.42 ERA in his past three starts while Houston's Joe Musgrove (4-4, 4.89 ERA) returns from the DL for his first start since May 26.