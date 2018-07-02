Wagh says 10-wicket haul has given his career much needed fillip

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Left-arm medium pacer Shrikant Wagh, who starred in English league cricket by taking all 10 wickets, says his rare feat has provided a much needed fillip to his career.

Wagh's stellar performance came for Stokesley Cricket Club in the match against Middlesbrough. A fit-again Wagh returned with figures of 11.4-1-39-10.

Asked about his feat, Wagh told PTI, "I did not expect to take a 10-wicket haul. I am going well after the surgery lay off last year. I am very fit and keen as ever. I am expecting more good performances."

Wagh underwent a left knee surgery after getting injured during warm-up before a Ranji Trophy game last year, keeping him out of action for eight months.

Wagh, who has picked up 33 wickets so far in the league, is optimistic that the feat will help him bounce back stronger.

"100 (per cent) as any good performance helps a sportsman. This will help me come back stronger," Wagh said when asked whether his effort would propel his career.

Wagh has so far played 63 First-Class matches, picking up 161 wickets. He played his last First-Class match for Vidarbha against Chhattisgarh at Nagpur in October last year.

Wagh has also played in the Indian Premier League and was part of the Rajasthan Royals and the Pune Warriors India