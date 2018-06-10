Walk-off walk: Blue Jays beat Orioles 4-3 in 10 innings

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile didn't need to swing his bat to drive in the winning run against the Orioles.

Maile broke a tie with a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning and Toronto beat Baltimore 4-3 on Saturday.

"I wanted to swing," Maile said. "It just worked out the other way."

Maile walked on four pitches from Baltimore's Mychal Givens (0-2) to score Justin Smoak as the Blue Jays improved to 7-1 in extra innings.

"I got off rhythm and just wasn't throwing strikes," Givens said.

It was Maile's third game-winning RBI of the season. His 10th-inning single beat Kansas City 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on April 17, and his two-run homer in the 12th inning beat Boston 5-3 on May 11.

Randal Grichuk homered and Yangervis Solarte had two hits and an RBI for Toronto, which is 5-1 against Baltimore this season.

John Axford (1-0) pitched two innings for the win. The Blue Jays have won three straight and four of six.

"We've been playing good baseball since the end of last week," right-hander Aaron Sanchez said. "To finally scratch out some wins, it's good for us. It keeps guys a little bit loose in here. We don't play as tight out there."

The Orioles have lost three straight and 10 of 12. Baltimore is 9-26 on the road and 19-44 overall, both worst in the majors.

Smoak drew a one-out walk in the 10th and went to second on Kendrys Morales' single. One out later, Givens hit Grichuk to load the bases.

Grichuk broke a 2-2 tie when he homered on Kevin Gausman's first pitch of the seventh inning. It was Grichuk's fifth homer of the season and his second in two games.

Toronto's lead was short-lived. Baltimore tied it 3-3 without a base hit in the eighth, using a hit batter, an error, and a walk to load the bases before Jonathan Schoop scored from third on Tyler Clippard's wild pitch.

The Orioles put runners at second and third with one out in the ninth but couldn't score. Adam Jones was thrown out at home plate on Craig Genty's grounder to shortstop and Schoop grounded out to end the threat.

The Orioles went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners stranded.

"That big hit has been elusive for us," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "We're scuffling to score runs."

Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar made a diving catch to retire Mark Trumbo for the first out of the seventh, but the next four Orioles batters reached safely. Trey Mancini singled and scored on Chance Sisco's double and Sanchez left after walking Jace Peterson.

Danny Barnes came on to face Jones, but allowed a game-tying single on his first pitch.

Sanchez allowed two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings and has yet to win consecutive starts this season.

Gausman allowed three runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.

BATTLE OF THE BIRDS

The Blue Jays have won 11 of the past 17 meetings with the Orioles.

ADDING AN ARM

Toronto claimed claim RHP Preston Guilmet off waivers from St. Louis. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Deck McGuire was designated for assignment.

WALKATHON

Sanchez walked four and leads the majors with 42 walks this season. Sanchez has walked four or more in six of his 13 starts.

NO FREE PASSES

Gausman has not allowed a walk in either of his past two outings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Darren O'Day (right elbow) was activated off the 10-day disabled list and LHP Tanner Scott was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. ... Slumping slugger Chris Davis sat for the second straight game. Davis, who is batting .152, sat despite going 8 for 23 with four homers in his career against Sanchez.

Blue Jays: 2B Devon Travis was held out of the lineup because of a sore right knee suffered in a minor collision with outfielder Kevin Pillar on Friday. Travis had knee surgery last June and missed the remainder of the season.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Alex Cobb (2-7, 6.19) faces Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (2-6, 5.29). Cobb allowed one run over six innings and struck out a season-high seven to beat the Mets on June 5. Estrada allowed one run over six innings in his previous start, but did not get a decision. He's winless in eight starts and has lost five straight decisions.