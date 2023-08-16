Walker Buehler Injury Update: Dodgers All-Star pitcher could return to mound for playoff push

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be in store for serious reinforcements as star pitcher Walker Buehler is nearing a return to the lineup. As the Dodgers look to secure yet another playoff berth, the two-time All-Star could reportedly return to the club in a non-limited role.

In a recent statement by Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, when Walker Buehler returns to the team, it will be as a full-fledged starting pitcher. While it was originally believed that Buehler would return to the team as a member of the bullpen, or limited starter, that has since been refuted for the club.

The talented starting pitcher has not appeared in a game for the club since June 10, 2022, after exiting a matchup against the San Francisco Giants. The superstar exited the game with an elbow injury, which forced him to undergo Tommy John Surgery.

Since then, the star pitcher has slowly been working his way back to the Dodgers' pitching rotation. Walker Buehler's goal of returning to the club in September appears to be a realistic possibility. If he is able to return to the rotation before the end of the regular season, it would be massive for the Dodgers as they push to secure the division crown.

As of Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers hold a 9.5-game lead over the San Francisco Giants for the National League West title. Given that the team has quite a comfortable lead, the team could ease Buehler's return to action, making sure he does not suffer any setbacks.

Walker Buehler's pending return would continue the Dodgers' growing pitching core

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitching rotation is rounding into form at the perfect time. Not only has Clayton Kershaw returned to the rotation, but the acquisition of Lance Lynn from the Chicago White Sox has been worthwhile for the club.

As a member of the White Sox, Lynn was enduring the worst season of his career, posting a dreadful 6.49 ERA and 6-9 record. However, in three starts since being acquired by Los Angeles, Lynn has a 3-0 record and a dazzling 2.00 ERA, not only helping salvage his season but playing a big role for the club.

"Lance Lynn since joining the Dodgers, 2.00 ERA, 18 IP, 22 K, 4 BB, .197 AVG" - @BlakeHHarris