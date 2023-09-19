Watch: Danny Jansen speaks mystical words to George Springer's bat in bizzare scenes

Toronto Blue Jays catcher, Danny Jansen has earned a name in the world of baseball supersitions and rituals: "Bat Whisperer." Last Sunday , Jansen worked his magic on teammate George Springer’s struggling bat, and the results were nothing short of miraculous.

George Springer had been enduring a furstrating 0-for-19 slump, leaving fans and teammates alike searching for answers. As he stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning against Red Sox reliever Nick Robertson, hope seemed scarce. That’s when Jansen, depite being on the injured list with a fractured right middle finger, decided to step in.

What did Danny Jansen say to George Springer’s bat?

In a moment reminiscent of a certain fictional Cuban lugger from the movie "Major League", Jansen leaned in close to Springer’s bat and whispered some encouraging words, his lips almost touching the bat’s barrel. The exact words remain a mystery, but whatever Janser said, it had an immediate impact.

On the very first pitch of his at-bat, Springer smashed a single up the middle, ending his slump in spectacular fashion. Springer’s elation was palpable as he celebrated at first base with a triumphant fist pump and grin that could light up the ballpark. The Blue Jays ended up winning the game 3-2, effectively sweeping the Red Sox for the weekend series.

Jansen wasn’t shy about taking credit for the turnaround, letting started Chris Bassitt know that he’d given Springer’s bat a much-needed pep talk. It’s safe to say that the "Bat Whisperer" will be in high demand in the Blue Jay’s dugout whenever a player finds himself stuck in a hitting rut. Major League Baseball, as they say, is a game of superstitions, and sometimes it takes a little whispered encouragement to break the curse of a hitting slump.