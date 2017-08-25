WATCH: Miguel Cabrera, Austin Romine square off to spark Tigers-Yankees brawl

Miguel Cabrera and Austin Romine were at the centre of a brawl between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees on Thursday.

by Omnisport News 25 Aug 2017, 01:55 IST

The Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees brawl at Comerica Park

An exchange of purpose pitches sparked an all-out brawl between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Miguel Cabrera and Austin Romine squared off after exchanging words as Cabrera walked to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning at Comerica Park.

Aroldis Chapman had just finished his warm-up pitches, summoned from the bullpen after Tommy Kahnle had been ejected for throwing the first pitch of the at-bat behind Cabrera's back.

As Cabrera approached the plate, he appeared to say something to Romine, who responded and quickly whipped off his mask to continue the conversation. Cabrera then shoved him in the chest and took a swing at the catcher with his left hand before being tackled by Romine.

Both benches and bullpens quickly emptied into a scrum around home plate and Cabrera and Romine were ejected, the latter screaming at umpire crew chief Dave Duncan before leaving the field.

Benches clear, punches thrown in Yankees-Tigers game with Miguel Cabrera and Austin Romine at the center of it. https://t.co/g32ygLF1cz pic.twitter.com/QMsJ5fEDQO — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2017

Moments before the outburst, Yankees manager Joe Girardi had been tossed for arguing about Kahnle's ejection.

The tense moments weren't over. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Yankees reliever Dellin Betances and bench coach/acting manager Rob Thompson were also ejected after Betances hit James McCann in the head with a 98 mph fastball, sparking another benches-clearing incident.