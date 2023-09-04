WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. gets startled as Braves superstar fears another field invasion after Dodgers game

Ronald Acuna Jr., the right fielder for the Braves and a potential MVP candidate, was approached by two fans as he stood on the field, and one of them pushed Acuna to the ground. The incident happened in the seventh inning of the Braves' 14-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

"My first Braves game in two years and I was not expecting to see Ronald Acuña get mobbed by two morons on the field. Glad you’re ok Ronnie!," - helpHowDoILand

"DOUBLE ACUNA HUG" - 44billyg

Acuna was encircled by a supporter who appeared to be holding a phone. After a while, he was confronted by three security personnel who were attempting to remove the fan from Acuna when another fan charged in at full speed, throwing the player off balance and forcing him to fall to the ground.

One fan was taken off the field by two guards, while the other was hauled off by three others.

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s hardest-hit ball of 2023

Ronald Acuna Jr. made history by becoming the first player to play in MLB from the ages of 30 to 60. On Saturday night, he achieved another milestone. He blasted his 32nd home run of the season in the third game of his team's series against the Dodgers. But this wasn't just any home run; it was the hardest-hit ball of the year.

Acuna's power ranks as the third-hardest home run and sixth-hardest ball hit since Statcast ball-tracking data became available in 2015. Acuna joins Stanton and Aaron Judge of the Yankees as the only players to ever reach an exit velocity of 121 mph or higher.

"I PUT ON FOR MY CITY," - ronaldacunajr13

Acuna now leads MLB with 63 stolen bases, 32 home runs, and a slash line of .338/.419/.583 in his age-25 season. He's now in the lead for the National League MVP award.