The Houston Astros were defeated three times by the Kansas City Royals last week, losing the opening two games on each occasion. The Royals are considered to be one of the poorest teams in Major League Baseball.

The plan for Monday, September 18, was different. In order to enable Astros players to see the ball better, the batters' eyes at the home stadium were fixed. That was the case in a small sample size, scoring seven runs against arguably the greatest club in the AL — the Baltimore Orioles. However, they fell short 8-7, a result that manager Dusty Baker termed "devastating."

"It was devastating, but you have to get over it. You can’t bring it back. That hurt a lot. I'm worried, but worrying won't fix the problem," the 74-year-old boss told The Athletic.

Following the 9-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, September 19, Dusty Baker said (via ESPN):

"I've got concern, but concern isn't going to solve the issue. We've got four games left here [Minute Maid Park] to figure it out. I don’t know exactly what it is. I know one thing though - they [Orioles] are hitting the ball out of the ballpark on us."

Dusty Baker's coaching career with Houston Astros

Dusty Baker is the first baseball manager to guide five clubs to the postseason. With an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in the regular season of 2021, Baker earned his 1,900th victory as a manager and became the 14th manager to accomplish so.

In 2021, Baker became the first manager in the major leagues to lead five separate clubs to division titles by winning the American League West division with the Astros.

At the Minute Maid Park in 2022, Baker defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-0 to record his 2,000th victory as manager. The 74-year-old became the first African-American manager and the twelfth manager overall to attain the milestone. In the MLB All-Star Game held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last year, Baker was selected as the American League's manager.