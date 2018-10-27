×
Red Sox, Dodgers tied 1-all after 11 in Game 3 of Series

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    27 Oct 2018, 10:34 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series is going to the 12th inning in a 1-1 deadlock.

Neither the Boston Red Sox nor the Los Angeles Dodgers got much going in the 11th — no surprise for a game dominated by pitching.

Pedro Baez completed his second scoreless inning of relief for the Dodgers, giving up only a two-out walk to pinch-hitter Steve Pearce.

Heath Hembree then came on as Boston's eighth pitcher and got Cody Bellinger on a grounder to second. Austin Barnes drew a two-out walk, but Chris Taylor struck out.

Boston leads the best-of-seven Series 2-0.

Bellinger made a sensational throw from center field to nail a Red Sox runner at the plate in the 10th.

Manny Machado had a chance to win it for Los Angeles in the bottom of the 10th, but Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel got him to pop up with two outs and a runner on second.

Bellinger saved the Dodgers in the top of the 10th, catching a flyball at medium depth and throwing out pinch-runner Ian Kinsler at the plate for an inning-ending double play. Bellinger was 275 feet from home when he caught pinch-hitter Eduardo Nunez's fly, Statcast said.

Dodgers rookie Walker Buehler delivered a brilliant start, shutting out the highest-scoring team in the majors on just two singles in seven innings.

Jackie Bradley Jr. homered in the Boston eighth off closer Kenley Jansen to make it 1-all. Joc Pederson homered early for Los Angeles off Rick Porcello.

The Dodgers had a chance in the bottom of the ninth, but pinch-hitter Brian Dozier fouled out with runners on first and second to end the inning.

Boston manager Alex Cora made all sorts of moves, trying to help his team take a 3-0 lead.

Fresh from starting and winning on Wednesday night at Fenway Park, lefty David Price came out of the Red Sox bullpen to pitch the ninth. He gave up a leadoff single to Bellinger, then picked him off with one out — Bellinger was tagged after a long rundown that led to all nine Boston players nearby, ready to take part.

Cora reworked his outfield in the eighth when Machado came up with two outs and a runner on first, guarding against the slugger pulling a ball. He shifted Bradley from center to left, moved Mookie Betts from right to center and slid J.D. Martinez — the weakest of the three — from left over to right.

