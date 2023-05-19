The intense rivalry between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees reached a boiling point during the series finale on Thursday, leaving fans and players captivated. The game was marked by tension and animosity, culminating in an explosive outburst from Yankees manager Aaron Boone towards Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker.

During the bottom of the fifth inning, the YES Network broadcast captured Aaron Boone yelling vehemently at Walker from the Yankees' dugout. The video showed Boone angrily pointing at Walker while the pitching coach dismissively waved his hand in response. The confrontation was filled with intensity, adding fuel to the already heated atmosphere. Accoridng to several reports, Aaron Boone was caught calling Walker:

"F**ing crazy"

This incident was just one in a series of clashes between the two teams. The tension began when cameras caught Yankees slugger Aaron Judge making suspicious glances during an at-bat, leading to accusations of cheating being thrown at the Yankees. The Blue Jays promptly contacted MLB to express their concerns about the Yankees' base coaches not adhering to the designated coaches' boxes. Judge defended himself, explaining that he was trying to quiet down his teammates after Boone's ejection.

Throughout the series, tension was palpable. Walker had exchanged words with Yankees third-base coach Luis Rojas, who appeared to be outside the coaching box. Yankees starter Domingo German was also ejected and subsequently suspended for having a foreign substance on his hand. Even Blue Jays manager John Schneider had his own heated exchange with the Yankees' dugout, further fueling the rivalry.

How did fans react to Aaron Boone’s NSFW rant?

The rivalry between the Yankees and Blue Jays has been growing through the last years. The last series between both teams has shown controversy and has fueled the fire between both sides. Here are some of the fans’s reactions on Twitter

As the MLB season progresses, it remains to be seen whether tensions will continue to escalate or if both teams will find a way to channel their energy solely into their performances on the field.

