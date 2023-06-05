What did Dave Roberts say about Mookie Betts? Dodgers manager makes huge comparison

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has been thoroughly impressed with Mookie Betts. The 51-year-old recently compared the six-time Golden Glove Award winner to Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson.

Following Los Angeles' 8-4 win over the New York Yankees on Friday night, Roberts spoke to reporters and waxed lyrical on Betts:

"He (Betts) is the modern-day Rickey Henderson, He's instant offense. Getting in the box, we throw up a zero, he puts up 1-0 in the bottom of the first. Guys feed off that."

The comparison came after Betts' leadoff home run in the Dodgers' win over New York. It was the outfielder's 41st career leadoff homer, and he is ranked ninth in MLB history in that statistic.

Interestingly, Henderson is at the top of the charts with 81 leadoff home runs. The "Man of Steel" played 24 seasons in the MLB and holds the major league records for career stolen bases, runs and unintentional walks.

Although Betts still has a long way to go before reaching Henderson's numbers, he is certainly on the right path. Moreover, Roberts' comparison of Betts and Henderson suggests that he has plenty of confidence in the 30-year-old's ability.

Mookie Betts' stats in 2023 MLB season

Mookie Betts is enjoying yet another fruitful season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The six-time All-Star has racked up 57 hits and 15 home runs in 222 at-bats with a .257 average.

Betts' impressive outings have helped the Dodgers to the summit of the NL West with 35 wins and 25 defeats. However, there's still a long way to go in the 2023 MLB season and qualifying for the playoffs will be the bare minimum for the Los Angeles outfit.

The Dodgers will be hoping for Betts to continue his good run in the second half of the season as well. The outfielder remains a crucial part in their hopes of reaching the World Series.

