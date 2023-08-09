What did Graham Ashcraft say to Jazz Chisholm Jr.? Reds pitcher has fiery words for Marlins star after strikeout

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft got the start on Wednesday against Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Miami Marlins.

Ashcraft was excellent in his start, going seven innings, giving up just one run on three hits with seven strikeouts.

He was more than happy with himself when he struck out Chisholm Jr. in the fourth inning. After the strikeout, he had some choice words for the Marlins' outfielder.

It was a perfect offspeed pitch that had Jazz Chisholm Jr. off balance. Nothing is more dangerous than when a pitcher is feeling himself on the mound.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati blew Graham Ashcraft's great outing. Miami scored three runs in the eighth inning to take the lead late and escape with a 5-4 victory. The Reds, however, still took the series 2-1.

Did Graham Ashcraft ignite a rivalry with Jazz Chisholm Jr. as both teams are battling for a Wild Card spot?

The Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins are battling to secure a postseason spot. Both teams are in third place in their respective divisions with 60 wins.

The Reds are within reach to take control of the National League Central. They are 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who lead the division.

Miami, on the other hand, has a bigger hill to climb. They are 14 games behind the red-hot Atlanta Braves.

Miami's path to the postseason is likely through the Wild card. They hold the final Wild Card spot in the National League, with Cincinnati on their tails.

The Reds will look to continue to add pressure behind their young group of players and strong rotation with Graham Ashcraft. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Marlins know who they have behind them.

With two months left in the regular season, teams will kick it up a notch, making for some exciting baseball.