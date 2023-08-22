What could happen to Wander Franco? Rays All-Star's future to be determined by MLB, players' union after stay on Restricted List

Wander Franco's MLB career is on the line. The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop is expected to find out his status on Tuesday as the league investigates allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Franco was placed on the MLB's Restricted List on Aug. 14, a day after posts on social media suggested that he had a relationship with an underage girl. However, his seven-day stay on the restricted list is set to end ahead of Tampa Bay’s clash against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

While the MLB is continuing its investigation, Franco could now be placed on administrative leave under the sport’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, according to a statement released by the league.

In 2015, the MLB and the players association agreed to the joint domestic violence policy. Players can be put on administrative leave for seven days, but it also allows for the league to request extensions while continuing its investigation.

Moreover, a player will continue to receive his pay while on administrative leave. In Franco's case, he will reportedly receive his $2 million salary, which is part of the 11-year, $182 million contract he signed with the Rays in November 2021.

Wander Franco's MLB career and stats

Wander Franco made his MLB debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on June 22, 2021, against the Boston Red Sox. He quickly grew into a regular for the franchise, becoming a vital cog in the team's batting lineup. In November, he signed an 11-year, $182 million contract with the Rays.

This year, Franco earned his first All-Star honors. He had 124 hits and 17 home runs in 442 at-bats, along with 30 stolen bases before being placed on the Restricted List.

Although there are suggestions that Franco might return to the MLB once its investigation is complete, some have suggested that he might never play in the big league again.