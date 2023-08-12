What happened to Lane Thomas? National slugger scratched from Saturday's lineup

Lane Thomas was scratched from the lineup on Saturday in the evening matchup with the Oakland Athletics. He was hit in the wrist with a pitch on Friday and will take the day off.

Stone Garrett will take Thomas' spot in right field and bat sixth in the lineup. This is ablow to Thomas, who has been on a hot streak. He is hitting .283/.329/.484 with 20 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Washington will be tasked with taking Game Two of the three-game series without Thomas in the lineup. They won the series' first game by a score of 8-2 on Friday and are looking for the sweep.

Jake Irvin will get the start for the Nationals, while Oakland will hand the ball to Luis Medina. Both starters have an ERA over 4.90, so this game could see a surge of offense.

Lane Thomas has been a bright spot for the Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas was an interesting name at the trade deadline. Many thought he would be on the move, but the Washington Nationals held onto him after speaking to multiple teams. The price was too much for the interested teams.

Over the last two seasons, Thomas has been making a name for himself. He struggled to find playing time early in his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, which went away when he was traded to Washington in 2021.

He has already surpassed his career high in home runs this season with 20. Thomas finished the year with 17 home runs last season through 146 games.

It will be interesting to see if the Nationals hold onto Thomas in the future. He has two more years of team control left on his contract, and this team is in the middle of a rebuild.