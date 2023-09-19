What happened in the Nationals game against White Sox? Benches clear after Dominic Smith's bat flip

In a game that had its fair share of fireworks, pressure reached a boiling point in the game between the Washington Nationals and the Chicago White Sox. The spark that ignited the confrontation was a dramatic ninth-inning home run by Nationals’ outfielder Dominic Smith.

What caused the benches to clear in the game between the Nationals and the White Sox?

With two outs in the ninth inning and his team trailing 6-0, Dominic Smith unleashed a massive home run off White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger. The highlight of the moment, however, wasn’t just the impressive display of power but the emphatic bat flip that followed. Smith’s bat flip signaled his exuberance, but it also caight the attention of his opponent, Clevinger.

A home run and a bat flip while trailing 6-0 caused Mike Clevinger to exchange words with Dominic Smith and caused the benches and bullpen to clear.

Clevinger, clearly not appreciative of the bat flip, exchanged words with Smith as he rounded the bases. The exchange quickly mounted, leading the White Sox’s and Nationals’ benches to clear. While Smith and Clevinger were separated before any physical altercations occurred, the tension was palpable.

The bullpens from both teams also rushed onto the field, adding to the dramatic scene. The incident serves as a reminder of the passion and intensity that can run high towards the end of the MLB regular season, especially when emotions get the best of players.

Ultimately, the White Sox secured the victory 6-1 in what was a dominating game by the team from Chicago, with a total of 15 hits.