What happened to Starling Marte? Mets two time All-Star out of starting lineup vs. Giants

The rough season in Queens continues as the New York Mets have elected to bench outfielder Starling Marte on Friday night due to his poor performances. The veteran outfielder has been yet another piece of the Mets' disappointing 2023 season, as the team has now fallen nine games below .500 with a dismal 36-45 record.

Starling Marte was the latest player to feel it from the New York Mets supporters as the 34-year-old struck out with the game on the line and runs on base. While strikeouts are a normal part of baseball, it's the fact that he swung on three straight pitches with the bases loaded, showing zero patience at the plate.

The bottom of the 9th strikeout has now become the talk among the Mets supporters, not only for his perceived lack of effort but because of a new fan hero. One Mets fan perfectly encapsulated the feeling of the entire stadium when she was seen screaming, "Don't swing at everything!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

GENY Mets Report @genymets “Don’t swing at everything.”



Starling Marte proceeds to strike out on three pitches. “Don’t swing at everything.” Starling Marte proceeds to strike out on three pitches. https://t.co/hPYIEVQPwW

"Don’t swing at everything.” Starling Marte proceeds to strike out on three pitches." - @genymets

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, who is in the hot seat himself, has elected to keep Marte out of the lineup for Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants. The veteran outfielder has started in each of the past 15 games for the Mets so the move will not only give him a breather but will allow him a night off to refocus.

A two-time All-star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner, Starling Marte has struggled this season. Through 75 games this year, the Dominican outfielder has produced a .253 batting average with four home runs and 24 RBIs. This is a far cry from his All-Star-level during the 2022 season which saw him hit 16 home runs and 63 RBIs while batting .292 with 18 stolen bases.

Starling Marte could be among the Mets players that could be made available at the MLB Trade Deadline

Entering the 2023 regular season, the New York Mets were considered one of the World Series favorites after owner Steve Cohen spent a record amount of money in the offseason. Now, near the halfway point of the season, there is a realistic possibility that the New York Mets may move several pieces of their roster before the MLB Trade Deadline.

"Industry sources suggest to @AnthonyDiComo that Max Scherzer could be willing to waive his no-trade clause if #Mets continue to struggle" - @mlbtraderumors

Some of the candidates that could find themselves moved by the August 1st deadline include the aforementioned Starling Marte, Max Scherzer, Mark Canha, and Carlos Carrasco.

Poll : Will Starling Marte be traded this season? Yes Nope 0 votes