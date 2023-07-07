What happened between Willson Contreras and Bryan De La Cruz? Cardinals catcher and Marlins slugger need to be separated

Things got chippy between Willson Contreras and Bryan De La Cruz during Thursday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins.

In the seventh innings, the two had to be separated as they got into an altercation during Cruz's at-bat.

It's unclear exactly what happened between the two, but Contreras had some words for Cruz before he took his walk to first base. Tons of Marlins players quickly came to aid Cruz while little to nobody from the Cardinals dugout came out.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Words exchanged between Willson Contreras and Bryan De La Cruz Words exchanged between Willson Contreras and Bryan De La Cruz 👀 https://t.co/dsM976VNVt

Cooler heads would prevail as both players would separate, and the game would go ahead as planned. Nobody was ejected in this skirmish, but it is something worth noting. Furthermore, these two teams will play again in a little less than two weeks.

The Cardinals would get the last laugh in this game, ending the Marlins' three-game winning streak. While the Cardinals won the game, they lost the series 3-1 in the end.

Could we see a Cardinals and Marlins rivalry with the beef between Willson Contreras and Bryan de La Cruz?

St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins

Oftentimes, fans would overlook situations like this, but not when the two teams are playing again in less than two weeks. All eyes will surely be on Willson Contreras and Bryan De La Cruz in the next game.

The loss drops the Miami Marlins' record to 51-39. They are still second in the National League East, currently sitting 8.5 games behind the red-hot Atlanta Braves, who don't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Atlanta Braves Radio Network 🎙️ @BravesRadioNet Another series win and back to 30 games over .500 for the Braves! Another series win and back to 30 games over .500 for the Braves! https://t.co/Wfex313fJo

Meanwhile, the win improves the St. Louis Cardinals record to 36-51. They are currently 12.5 games out of first place, which is stunning for many fans as they were largely favored to win the division in the offseason.

Both teams have two series before they meet again. Will there be another scuffle, or was the argument on Thursday the last we will see of this? Time will tell.

