What time does Tennessee baseball play Southern Miss? Start times, TV channel, live stream info and more about NCAA Super Regionals 2023

An exhilarating Super Regionals matchup is almost here as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles get ready to square off. The winner of this three-game series will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska in the bracket portion of the Finals.

Game 1 of this Super Regionals matchup will take place on Saturday, June 10 at 3 PM Eastern. The game will be airing on both ESPNU and ESPN+. Game 2 and a potential Game 3 will take place on subsequent days with the times and airing schedule to be decided. However, ESPN+ will air every single NCAA Baseball game in their playoffs.

Both of these teams surprised in the regional play as they knocked off their hosting program but which one of these teams will advance to the next round?

Which underdog team will win this Super Regionals matchup?

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have been a solid offensive team as they are scoring 6.1 runs per game and 6.7 runs so far in the postseason and that has been a key number for the program.

In games where the Golden Eagles have scored at least six runs this season, they are 15-3. It is not just blowouts though as Southern Miss is an excellent 5-2 in one-run games as well. Dustin Dickerson has been arguably their best hitter throughout the postseason as he is 6-13 with three long flies and seven RBIs thus far.

The pitching staff has not been doing well throughout the year as they rank 32nd in NCAA Division I with a 4.50-team ERA. Tennesse on the other hand has been carried by their excellent pitching staff to the Super Regionals as they only trail the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with their 3.60 team ERA throughout the season.

That is not to say the offense is not clicking as they are averaging 8.1 runs per game and 7.7 runs in the playoffs to take pressure off their pitching staff. If the Vols get six-plus runs, it is almost a guaranteed win as they have lost just one time in 32 occasions so far this year.

Christian Moore had a dominant start to the postseason as he is 7-10 with four homers and eight RBIs through three games. Tennessee has struggled on the road, but expect the Tennessee Volunteers to advance out of the Super Regionals and make some noise to the College World Series.

