In 2019, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement. However, shortly afterwards, a series of accusations of Rodriguez cheating came up.

After the couple announced their engagement, a British Playboy model named Zoe Gregory accused Rodriguez of cheating on J.Lo.

"While getting ready to marry her, he was asking me for sex videos, demanding we hook up," said the model.

The model claimed that the former MLB shortstop had been texting her since the previous December and went on until January. She said that the two exchanged lewd pictures and videos over text too.

Lilian Chan @bestgug 'If J.Lo wants evidence she can contact me': British Playboy model Zoe Gregory steps out after accusing Alex Rodriguez of sexting her before proposing to singer 'If J.Lo wants evidence she can contact me': British Playboy model Zoe Gregory steps out after accusing Alex Rodriguez of sexting her before proposing to singer https://t.co/r2fcKa6vHa

"'If J.Lo wants evidence she can contact me': British Playboy model Zoe Gregory steps out after accusing Alex Rodriguez of sexting her before proposing to singer."

Zoe Gregory made the allegations after the engagement announcement because she believed that J.Lo deserved to know the truth.

Jose Canseco accuses Alex Rodriguez of cheating on Jennifer Lopez

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A day after Rodriguez and Lopez made the news of their engagement public, Jose Canseco posted a series of tweets accusing A-Rod of infidelity.

According to Canseco, A-Rod cheated on J.Lo with his ex-wife Jessica. Although they denied the accusations, Canseco didn't stop at one tweet.

Here's what he posted:

"Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is."

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is

"I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone."

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone

"Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of sh*t stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez."

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez

At the time, J.Lo wasn't too worried as her love and trust for Rodriguez was enough to make the allegations appear to be false.

After standing strong through several accusations and break-up rumors, the two finally decided to mutually end their relationship in April 2021. They communicated to the world that they were better off as friends.

Poll : 0 votes