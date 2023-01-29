New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and superstar Jennifer Lopez were a power couple. J.Lo has always been everyone's favorite and one of her biggest fans included A-Rod.

Rodriguez once hailed Lopez's Superbowl performance as an embodiment of inclusivity and diversity.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019, of J.Lo, A-Rod said:

“I’m so proud of her for not just hoping, but working for all these years to make it happen. She is going onto that stage representing all of us: Latinos, immigrants, people of every age and color."

Rodriguez also posted a poster on social media too showing his excitement.

proud and SO EXCITED! Bringing it home! Going to set the #305 on 🔥 #repost @jlo Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez was seen dancing with his daughters throughout her performance. He uploaded a video of the evening to Instagram with the caption, "AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️"

A-Rod and J.Lo dated for nearly four years.

Alex Rodriguez got engaged to Jennifer Lopez in 2019

While on their Bahamas beach vacation in 2019, Rodriguez proposed to Lopez. The couple posted pictures of the proposal and the exquisite diamond ring to Instagram.

king it down. 💙 #futuremrsrodriguez - Alex Rodriguez

Jose Canseco, a former Yankees baseball star, claimed Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with his ex-wife in a series of tweets just a day after the pair announced their engagement.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is

The couple postponed their wedding due to the pandemic in 2020. Finally, in 2021, the couple announced that they had split.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

J.Lo rekindled her relationship with actor Ben Affleck and tied the knot with him in 2022 while A-Rod is currently dating fitness enthusiast Jaclyn Cordeiro.

