Chipper Jones wrote down a lot of personal details and struggles in his biography "Ballplayer." One such detail was about him considering taking steroids.

"You’re going to be open to using steroids in 1996. Like, really open to it," Jones wrote.

Jones wrote about when he considered taking steroids in 1996. He said that he was extremely open to the possibility back then.

"And you should be forever grateful that your wife was around to discuss it with you," Jones wrote.

The former Atlanta Braves third baseman wrote about consulting his wife about using steroids, and she discouraged him from taking PEDs.

“'Would you be able to look your parents in the eye if you earned a bunch of accolades and honors while taking steroids? Would you be OK with that?'" Jones wrote about what his wife said.

"'You’ll do the right thing. For the right reasons. It will be time to devote yourself to being the husband and father and man that your family has always deserved,'" Jones wrote.

Jones wrote about how that made him choose the right thing at the time. It ended up helping him become a more devoted husband and father.

When Chipper Jones talked about his failure with marriage.

Chipper Jones is known for his extramarital affairs which resulted in failed marriages. In his biography, Jones took on a mature take on such failures.

"By the time you feel like you’re finally ready to get married, and to be the type of husband that a spouse deserves, you’ll have already ruined one marriage, helped to ruin a second, have four kids, and be two divorces in," Jones wrote.

Chipper Jones wrote that, when he was finally someone who could handle marriage, someone who could be a good husband and spouse that his significant other would deserve, it was already too late.

Chipper Jones went on to write that his actions have caused a lot of grief to the ones around him. But he had learned from them and had grown because of his failings.

