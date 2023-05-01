MLB legend Aubrey Huff was a star player on the field, but he struggled a lot in her personal life, especially during his childhood.

As reported by Press Reader in 2021, Aubrey Huff's former baseball coach shared insights on his defense mechanism to overcome his troubled childhood.

"Huff started calling himself “Huffdaddy” and adopted a swaggering, macho persona."

The coach said Huff did it to fit in that taunting and ridicule finally stopped.

In 2017, Aubrey Huff recalled overcoming his lowest point in life. As reported by the East Bay Times, he said:

"I remember what I looked like. I had the shaved head. Goatee. The wife-beater was on. I had the tats all over me, right? And I’m thinking, “My gosh, you sure look tough, you (sissy).

In an effort to steer others away from his path of worry, despair, addiction, and suicidal thoughts, Huff collaborated on a book with Stephen Cassar.

Aubrey Huff battled anxiety and Adderall addiction

In a 2017 interview, Aubrey Huff opened up about the blues after winning his first World Series championship and divulged a lot of details about his past.

He explained how the former third baseman for the San Francisco Giants became dependent on the drug when a teammate provided it to him as a hangover treatment in 2009.

Huff said that he started gambling as a result of his continued Adderall addiction, which ultimately led to his divorce. He stopped taking it in 2012 and hasn't used it since.

In 2014, two years after his retirement, he hit his lowest moment and thought about killing himself

"In 2014, I found myself in my closet, on my knees, with a .357 Magnum, hammer pulled back, staring at myself in the mirror. I was ready to pull the trigger. This was a low-low point in my life. I had hit rock bottom at that moment."

Despite having a difficult career overall, Aubrey Huff still managed to win two World Series (in 2010 and 2012).

