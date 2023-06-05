Chipper Jones, a legendary figure in Atlanta Braves history, is renowned for his offensive prowess and versatility on the field. However, one aspect of his game that frequently goes unnoticed is his exceptional defensive skills at third base. Jones' defensive contributions were nothing short of remarkable, despite never receiving a Gold Glove award.

Jones' determination to stay with the Braves for the rest of his career mirrored that of Cal Ripken Jr. and Barry Larkin. A close confidant, Tim Abbott, revealed Jones' personal struggles, including multiple marriages and wavering commitment. The Braves, on the other hand, were the unwavering pillar in his life, the embodiment of commitment and loyalty.

Abbott vividly remembered conversations in which he talked Jones down from the brink of free agency, reminding him of the exceptional bond he shared with the organization. The Braves became Chipper Jones' most devoted and long-lasting relationship in his life thanks to his dedication that went beyond sports.

"He always wanted to be that Cal Ripken-, Barry Larkin-type guy who was with the same team his whole career": Tim Abbott, Jones' lifelong friend and agent, said in 2018.

Chipper Jones and his career highlights in MLB

From 1993 to 2012, the Atlanta Braves were a dominant force on the diamond due to the illustrious American third baseman Chipper Jones.

Jones, the first overall pick in the 1990 MLB draft, began a career that would cement his place among baseball's elite. Evidently, he played a crucial role in the Braves' 1995 World Series triumph over the Cleveland Indians, etching his name in championship history.

Jones received numerous honors throughout his illustrious career, including eight All-Star selections. He reached the pinnacle of individual recognition in 1999, winning the National League Most Valuable Player Award while also winning consecutive NL Silver Slugger Awards as a premier third baseman in 1999 and 2000. With a remarkable batting average of.364, Jones displayed his exceptional talent in 2008, winning the MLB batting title.

Jones made a lasting impression on the game, culminating in his retirement in 2012 with impressive career stats. His impressive.303 batting average, 468 home runs, and 1,623 runs batted in (RBIs) helped him establish himself as a potent offensive force.

He is among the best in the history of the game and holds the prestigious distinction of having the most career RBIs of any third baseman. Jones stands tall within the Atlanta Braves, ranking third on the team's all-time home run list.

Furthermore, his career on-base percentage of.402 is unrivaled in Braves history, demonstrating his exceptional plate discipline and ability to reach base consistently.

Chipper Jones gracefully exited the field of play, leaving an enduring legacy that transcended statistics. His impact on the game was immeasurable, inspiring future generations with his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to the Braves. Given his indelible mark on baseball's pantheon of greats, Jones' name will always be associated with excellence.

