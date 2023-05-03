In 2016, Chipper Jones addressed how important a role his wife played in the decision to take up the Braves' managerial position. The former Atlanta Braves third baseman seemed content with his life back then and didn't plan on changing anything about it unless he was offered an astonishing amount of money.

On the Atlanta Radio Station, Chipper Jones highlighted Taylor Higgins' part in his future managerial decision:

"That would have to be a decision me and the little lady would have to come to. If she was okay with it, I would consider it." - Jones said referring to wife Taylor Higgins.

He said that he's happy with his current life and isn't looking forward to making big changes even though he has been offered certain opportunities.

"I have not been approached by anybody officially," Chipper said to tone down the rumours about his new opportunity.

Chipper Jones's MLB Career

Former Atlanta Braves player Chipper Jones before the game against the Washington Nationals at Turner Field on August 8, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Getty Images)

Braves' switch hitter Chipper Jones has scored more than four hundred home runs in his MLB career. He hit his last home run in 2012.

While he was awarded the league batting title in 2008 while he was the seventh-oldest player to have bagged the title.

He has played in 11 Major League seasons from 1998 to 2008 with a batting average of .303.

Jones put an end to his MLB career with 2,726 hits, 468 home runs, more walks (1,512) than strikeouts (1,409). 468 home runs are the most that any National League switch hitter has ever had. He won eight All-Star titles and finished in the Top 10 of the NL MVP voting five times. During the time of retirement, his 1,623 RBIs were the most that any player with a third base primary position has had.

Jones was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

"Thanks to the @braves for the amazing years! Looking forward to the Hall of Fame induction this weekend in New York!" - Jones posted on Instagram in 2018.

