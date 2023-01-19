New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was honored in 2022 at Yankee Stadium for his induction to the Hall of Fame.

In a 20-year career that ended in 2014, Jeter led the Yankees to five World Series victories and was a 14-time All-Star. He was chosen on 396 out of 397 ballots and entered the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

During his induction speech, Jeter took a subtle dig at one writer for not voting him into the Hall of Fame unanimously.

“Thank you to the baseball writers, all but one of you, who voted for me,” Jeter said

Unsolved to this day in sports is the identity of the writer who abstained from voting for Jeter.

During his Hall of Fame conference call in 2020, Jeter said:

“I look at all the votes that I got. It takes a lot of votes to get into the Hall of Fame. Trying to get that many people to agree on something is pretty difficult to do. So that’s not something that’s on my mind. I’m just extremely excited and honored to be elected."

After leaving MLB, Derek Jeter married Hannah Davis, a model for Sports Illustrated, in 2016.

Hannah and Jeter share three daughters, Bella Raine, Story Grey, and River Rose.

Derek Jeter is a doting father

Jeter was accompanied by his daughters and wife at Yankee Stadium when he was honored.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. https://t.co/pMfNHOYWoc

Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. - Derek Jeter

Jeter was selected by the Yankees in the 1992 high school draft and made his major league debut in 1995 at the age of 20. The following season, he was named the Yankees' starting shortstop, took home the Rookie of the Year Award, and assisted his club in defeating the Atlanta Braves in the 1996 World Series.

During the team's championship season from 1998 to 2000, Jeter continued to shine. He was placed third in the voting for the American League's (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award in 1998, set numerous career-high numbers in 1999, and won the MVP Awards for the All-Star Game and the World Series in 2000.

