In 2019, shortstop Trea Turner called out former MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre on national television.

Pitcher Brad Peacock delivered a throw to the first, which went slightly off the mark. This in turn caused first baseman Yuri Gurriel to reach in front of Turner to catch it. Umpire Sam Holbrook called out Turner for interfering while running to first base.

There was a 10-minute delay during the seventh inning, when Fox Broadcast Microphones heard Trea Turner lambasting Torre from the dugout for being called out at first base for interfering with Yuri Gurriel.

“Joe Torre’s right there … and he’s sitting there with his head down, trying not to look up,” - Trea Turner said.

Upon being asked why he did so, Turner said that since Torre is in charge of the umpires, he should be the only one who is answerable in case something goes wrong on the field. He took ownership of his wrongdoings incase he had violated any rules. However, he believed that when it was about the field, players should also have the liberty to decide the outcome.

Nevertheless, all of the chaos caused during the match went in vain when the Nationals beat the Houston Astros 7-2 in Game 7 of the World Series.

Joe Torre spoke up about Trea Turner's accusation

MLB executive vice president for baseball operations Torre participates in a news conference regarding the obstruction call against Will Middlebrooks #16 of the Boston Red Sox leading to the winning run in the ninth inning of Game Three of the 2013 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on October 26, 2013 in St Louis, Missouri.

Torre was asked to explain why Trea Turner was called out. He explained that the main mistake that Turner committed was that he got in the way of first baseman Yurri Gurriel trying to catch the ball and even his glove had come off. He said:

“The ruling was that Trea Turner interfered, basically — not basically, he interfered with the first baseman trying to make a play."

