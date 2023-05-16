New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was a star player on the field. Unfortunately, his illustrious baseball career was marred by PED usage and his involvement in the 2013 Biogenesis doping scandal.

Rodriguez and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis share two daughters together and A-Rod is definitely a doting father. Because of Rodriguez's PED consumption, he was banned for the entire 2014 season for 162 games, and believes his ban propelled him towards a family-centric lifestyle. Of this in 2022, he said:

“I think I’m gonna make a wonderful partner or husband and father post-suspension, because of the lessons learned [from] my biggest mistakes,” the retired MLB player said. “When I was 15 years old, I think Sports Illustrated called me a top player in the country, and at that time, I was Alex Rodriguez. And then somewhere along the way at 24, I get a $252 million contract, and probably in Texas, I lost my way a little bit and I became A-Rod."

Rodriguez was married to Scurtis for a few years before parting ways in 2008 when Scurtis filed for a divorce over A-Rod's alleged infedility. The two still co-parent Natasha and Ella together while Scurtis is now married to Angel Nicolas.

Alex Rodriguez dated superstar Jennifer Lopez

Rodriguez and J.Lo were considered to be one of the most powerful couples. The duo met in 2005 and and started dating a few years later.

In 2017, they were often spotted together in public and Lopez also made appearances on Rodriguez's social media posts.

"As the sun sets on 2018, from our family to yours ... #HappyNewYear everyone! 🎊🍾🎉" - Alex Rodriguez

In 2019, Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer in the Bahamas, but their wedding got postponed due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, in 2021 the duo broke up. Lopez is now married to actor Ben Affleck.

Rodriguez spent 22 MLB seasons with the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners. In addition to serving as the chairman of Presidente beer, Rodriguez also serves as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. The Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA are a part of his ownership.

