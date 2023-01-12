Former Detroit Tigers shortstop Jhonny Peralta was once accused of taking performance-enhancing drugs. Despite his involvement in the PED scandal and serving suspension, he bagged a $53 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Former New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Goose Gossage was enraged by Peralta’s million-dollar contract after the steroid scandal.

In 2013, talking to USA TODAY Sports, Gossage said:

"It's a shame you get rewarded for cheating. There is no punishment. You get slapped on your wrist, you get suspended, and then you're wealthy beyond your wildest dreams.''

Brad Ziegler @BradZiegler People really don't understand how this works. We thought 50 games would be a deterrent. Obviously it's not. So we are working on it again. People really don't understand how this works. We thought 50 games would be a deterrent. Obviously it's not. So we are working on it again.

People really don't understand how this works. We thought 50 games would be a deterrent. Obviously it's not. So we are working on it again. – Brad Ziegler

Gossage played 22 seasons in the MLB and spent some good time with the Yankees and the San Diego Padres.

Respected for his role in pivotal games, Gossage has seven times recorded the last out to seal a division, league, or World Series victory. In 2008, he was admitted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

MLB players were upset with Jhonny Peralta getting big contract despite steroid use

St Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs

Players like Brad Ziegler and David Aardsma expressed their anger with Jhonny Peralta's signing with the St. Louis Cardinals. The deal raised questions because he had served a suspension resulting from his involvement in the biogenesis controversy.

Ziegler, then-pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks, led a chorus of complaints that the 50-game ban was insufficient as a deterrent. In his opinion, it did not stop players who used banned substances from receiving compensation for their performances on par with those who had not.

Brad Ziegler @BradZiegler Just trying to make our game better when I leave it than it was when I got into it. Don't have all the answers, but trying, & MLBPA knows... Just trying to make our game better when I leave it than it was when I got into it. Don't have all the answers, but trying, & MLBPA knows...

Just trying to make our game better when I leave it than it was when I got into it. Don't have all the answers, but trying, & MLBPA knows... – Brad Ziegler

Former MLB pitcher David Aardsma also pointed to the issue.

David Aardsma @TheDA53 Apparently getting suspended for PED's means you get a raise. What's stopping anyone from doing it? #weneedtomakeachange Apparently getting suspended for PED's means you get a raise. What's stopping anyone from doing it? #weneedtomakeachange

Apparently getting suspended for PED's means you get a raise. What's stopping anyone from doing it? #weneedtomakeachange – David Aardsma

David Aardsma @TheDA53 I had 2 major surgeries in 5 months and made it back clean, nothing pisses me off more than guys that cheat and get raises for doing so I had 2 major surgeries in 5 months and made it back clean, nothing pisses me off more than guys that cheat and get raises for doing so

I had 2 major surgeries in 5 months and made it back clean, nothing pisses me off more than guys that cheat and get raises for doing so – David Aardsma

Jhonny Peralta was named the Cleveland Indians Minor League Player of the Year and the International League's Most Valuable Player in 2004. He batted .326 with 44 doubles, 15 home runs, and 86 runs batted in for the Buffalo Bisons, one of Cleveland's minor league affiliates.

Poll : 0 votes