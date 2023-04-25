New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's absence from the 2011 All-Star Game generated a big stir.

The player was surprised to learn that the snub sparked controversy and said:

"I hadn't heard about it until someone told me it was all over TV on Tuesday, I guess I was surprised, is the best way to put it, on the coverage. I understand disappointment. I get that. I understand that fans are disappointed."

He continued:

"Like I told you guys, I was disappointed I didn't get a chance to go play. I've told you guys throughout the years, but this was a decision that I thought was best for our team for the second half of the year."

Before coming back into the lineup and playing the next six games, Jeter missed 21 days due to a strained calf. With a stunning home run in a victory over Tampa Bay, he reached 3,000 hits and finished strong, going 5-for-5.

His actions were heavily criticized. Bud Selig, a former MLB commissioner, refrained from criticizing the late Yankees player for missing the game. Defending Derek, Selig said:

"Let's put the Derek Jeter question to bed, There isn't a player that I'm more proud of in the last 15 years than Derek.

Jeter finished the 2011 MLB season with 162 hits.

Derek Jeter was killing it even in his late 30s

Derek Jeter was 37 years old when he began the 2012 MLB season, but he showed no symptoms of slowing down. After receiving his 11th All-Star game hit that season, he broke MLB superstar Micky Mantle's record for the most All-Star game hits for the Yankees.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

At Yankee Stadium, the remarkable Jeter era came to an end on September 25, 2014. Six years after his retirement, Derek received a first-ballot vote of 99.75% and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

