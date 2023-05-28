Justin Turner, a key player for the Boston Red Sox, had voiced his strong disapproval over the Houston Astros players receiving their World Series rings despite their involvement in the infamous 2017 cheating scandal in an interview in 2020.

Turner's passionate outburst highlighted the deep frustration felt by many within the baseball community over the handling of the Astros' misconduct and the perceived devaluation of the World Series trophy.

In an interview, Turner openly expressed his strong opposition to the Houston Astros players receiving their rings:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They shouldn't have rings. Sorry. A World Series championship is earned"

Justin Turner expressed his astonishment upon hearing MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's characterization of the World Series trophy. He found it difficult to comprehend how such a significant symbol in the sport could be reduced to a mere "piece of metal."

With baseball being a multi-billion-dollar enterprise, the pursuit of this prestigious trophy lies at the core of the game. Players devote their entire careers to the goal of hoisting it, while fans invest countless hours and financial resources in supporting their favorite teams in their quest for victory.

To Turner, the trophy represents the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. It is a symbol that carries immense value and holds a special place in the hearts of all those involved in the game. Therefore, hearing it being diminished to a mere object left Turner feeling stunned and disheartened.

The pursuit of the World Series trophy is a sacred tradition in baseball, and it is a sentiment shared by players and fans alike. Its significance cannot be undermined or dismissed lightly.

What happened in the 2017 World Series that had infuriated Justin Turner?

Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros holds the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

During the 2017 World Series Championship, it was revealed that the Houston Astros had engaged in an elaborate sign-stealing scheme, tarnishing their championship victory.

The scandal sent shockwaves throughout the baseball world and led to significant consequences for the Astros organization. However, despite the controversy and public outrage, the Astros were allowed to keep their championship title and were presented with rings to commemorate their tainted victory.

Poll : 0 votes