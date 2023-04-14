New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter dated many girls during his storied MLB career before he finally married supermodel Hannah Davis in 2016.

Jeter once also dated popular singer, Mariah Carey, the details of which were shared by her in a 2020 interview. Sharing the story of her memorable first kiss with the star player, Carey said:

″I can never forget that moment,″ she said. ″I mean, it's not like it was some intensely deep, intellectually stimulating — again, it was a great moment, and it happened in a divine way because it helped me get past living there, in Sing Sing, under those rules and regulations.″

The singer acknowledged that two of her 1997 songs were written for the former Yankee player.

In her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," Carey recalled meeting Jeter at a dinner gathering and beginning to text the sportsman covertly while her marriage to music mogul Tommy Mottola came to an end. She also recounted their "clandestine kiss" on the roof of his apartment building, which, according to Carey, served as the inspiration for her song "The Roof."

𝓡 @butterflyrares mariah carey and derek jeter have me thinking.... mariah carey and derek jeter have me thinking.... https://t.co/XFYlqTq0S7

Derek Jeter was an inspirational player for many MLB fans. A major part of the Yankees' success belongs to him.

Derek Jeter married the love of his life, Hannah, in 2016

Jeter and Hannah first met in 2012 and dated for a couple of years before finally tying the knot in California in 2016. The couple has welcomed three daughters.

Hannah and the girls were also present at Jeter's Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. - Derek Jeter

From September 2017 to February 2022, Jeter served as both the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO. Jeter, a five-time World Series champion with the Yankees, is recognized for his leadership, baserunning, batting, and fielding as key factors in the success of the team's dynasty in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

