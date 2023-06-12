When is the MLB Draft 2023? Date, Top prospects, and TV details

The highly-anticipated 2023 MLB Draft will take place from July 9–11 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

The three-day event will see several top college prospects from across the country get their dream move of being selected to play in the MLB. There will be a total of 614 selections across 20 rounds.

Fans can watch the show unfold live on the MLB Network. The first round of the draft will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Here's a look at the 2023 MLB Draft order:

Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Detroit Tigers Texas Rangers Minnesota Twins Oakland Athletics Cincinnati Reds Kansas City Royals Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins Los Angeles Angels Arizona Diamondbacks Chicago Cubs Boston Red Sox Chicago White Sox San Francisco Giants Baltimore Orioles Milwaukee Brewers Tampa Bay Rays Toronto Blue Jays St. Louis Cardinals Seattle Mariners Cleveland Guardians Atlanta Braves San Diego Padres New York Yankees Philadephia Phillies Houston Astros

Who are the top 3 MLB Draft 2023 prospects?

#1. Dylan Crews, OF - LSU

Many analysts have tipped Dylan Crews to go as the No.1 overall pick at the 2023 MLB Draft. The slugger has been sensational with the bat over the past few years and doesn't seem to have any major weaknesses in his offense.

#2. Wyatt Longford, OF - Florida

Wyatt Longford burst onto the scene in 2022 and has gone from strength to strength during his time with the Florida Gators. Although he might have a chance to play center field in the future, he appears to be a better option in right field for the long term.

#3. Paul Skenes, RHP - LSU

Paul Skenes is widely regarded as one of the best pitchers to have ever played for the Tigers. The 21-year-old can wreak havoc on any batting lineup on his day but it will be interesting to see which team he suits up for in the MLB.

