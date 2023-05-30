When does MLB The Show 23 Season 3 start? Projected date of release, new content, and more

MLB The Show 23 has become the talk of the town ever since its release in March. The baseball simulation's exceptional features, modes and challenges have been received well by fans.

Now, players are looking forward to Season 3 of the game, which is expected to launch on Friday, July 7.

This means that there's only a limited time for you to grab all your rewards before Season 2 of MLB The Show 23 comes to an end.

When logging into Diamond Dynasty, you can scroll to the Programs menu, and inside, you will find the Season 2 Reward Path. Once you enter the Reward Path, you will see the Season 2 countdown on the top lefthand corner of the screen.

While Season 1 of MLB The Show ran for 46 days, Season 2 includes a 56-day campaign, catering an extra 10 days for fans to collect their rewards.

What to expect from MLB The Show Season 3?

MLB The Show Season 3 features

The start time for Season 3 of MLB The Show 23 is yet to be confirmed. However, here are the expected start times for the different time zones: 12 p.m. PST / 3 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. GMT / 9 p.m. CEST.

Season 3 is expected to run from around six to eight weeks. More importantly, players can only build squads made up of specific Set items within that time frame.

For Season 3, players can no longer use Set 1 items, but they can use the Core Set, Set 2 and Set 3.

Interestingly, Core Set players can be used in any season of the game. Moreover, Live Series cards, Live Series Collection Rewards, Negro Leagues players and other designated items fall under the Core Set and are always in rotation.

Nonetheless, if the past two seasons on MLB The Show 23 have been anything to go by, Season 3 is bound to have some exciting new adventures and features. Only time will tell what the premier baseball game holds in store for us.

