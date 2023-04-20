Roger Clemens was a star MLB player and one of the best hitters of all time.

Debbie Clemens, his wife, allegedly received HGH shots in secret without telling him in 2012. Clemens' trainer injected the star's wife with HGH.

"I was totally comfortable," she said to the Associated Press. "I didn't know there was anything bad about it. I'm not ashamed of taking that shot.

"I'm embarrassed that it went across the world incorrectly. … I didn't think this was a bad thing, and I still don't."

The night after getting the shot, Debbie Clemens claimed that she struggled to fall asleep due to circulation issues. She described calling her husband and telling him about the injection. She said that Roger Clemens "wasn't happy with Brian" about it and that she wasn't "old enough yet" in her husband's eyes.

The former pitching ace admitted during his 2012 perjury trial that her husband's former trainer had given her a dose of the human growth hormone.

Roger Clemens' involvement in the PED scandal

Roger Clemens was allegedly one of many players who used PEDs in 2006, according to former pitcher Jason Grimsley's federal complaint.

"Roger says it is all nonsense. He said the pitcher 'takes vitamin B-12 shots and will pass every [drug] test.'"

Andy Pettitte, a former New York Yankees pitcher and Clemens' teammate, testified that Clemens acknowledged using the human growth hormone between 1999 and 2000. He later explained that he was referring to his wife's drug use.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Clemens' agent, Randy Hendricks, angrily refuted the allegations and Clemens' use of performance-enhancing drugs in 2006.

Roger Clemens was facing a second trial on federal charges of lying to a U.S. congressional committee following his denial of using PEDs.

The House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee was investigating drug use in Major League Baseball at the time.

