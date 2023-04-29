When will Max Scherzer return from suspension? Mets postponement delays ace's return to the mound

On April 19, Max Scherzer was caught up in a controversy that has pitted many fans against Major League Baseball and elicited bitter reactions across the board.

During the third inning of the game against the Miami Marlins, the New York Mets ace was asked by the home plate umpire to show his hands. These kinds of checks are routine throughout the league and ensure that pitchers are not using any sort of banned substances.

Upon inspection, the umpire determined that Scherzer's hands were "the stickiest (I) had ever seen." It did not take long for the 38-year-old to be ejected and handed a stiff 10-game suspension from the MLB.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Max Scherzer received an ejection and automatic 10-game suspension for rosin use in today's game, and awaits trial. Max Scherzer received an ejection and automatic 10-game suspension for rosin use in today's game, and awaits trial. https://t.co/HSq9ZceNo0

Max Scherzer maintained his innocence, even going as far as to swear on his child's life that he was only using rosin, which turned sticky when rubbing alcohol was applied.

While many fans have taken the side of the 2-time Cy Young New York Mets ace, the league has stood by his suspension. Commissioner Rob Manfred even drew significant heat when he publicly backed the team of officials who had noticed Max Scherzer's hands and ejected him.

The 10-game suspension will expire on May 1, when the Mets are set to kick off a 4-game series against an important divisional rival, the Atlanta Braves.

Max Scherzer is 100% correct. Disgraceful. Max Scherzer seen saying “It’s Rosin” along with the fact that the tape he used the inning before to tape the PitchCom to his hand is on his LEFT. Keep in mind this is also his second glove of the game.Max Scherzer is 100% correct. Disgraceful. #LGM Max Scherzer seen saying “It’s Rosin” along with the fact that the tape he used the inning before to tape the PitchCom to his hand is on his LEFT. Keep in mind this is also his second glove of the game. Max Scherzer is 100% correct. Disgraceful. #LGM https://t.co/olw3bUypY2

Scherzer's return could very likely coincide with the debut of teammate Justin Verlander for the Mets. Scherzer and Verlander were old teammates for the Detroit Tigers from 2010-2014.

The Mets inked Verlander to a deal that ties Scherzer's annual salary of roughly $43 million. As such, the pair of Cy Young pitchers are the two highest-paid players in MLB history.

Guilty or not, Max Scherzer will need to push on

While the ethics and evidence surrounding the Scherzer hands case can be debated indefinitely, the league has spoken. Fortunately for Mets fans, the Missouri-born still has plenty of time to contribute to his team this season. Scherzer had a 3.72 ERA in 19 innings at the time of his suspension. In 23 games with the Mets last season, he had a 2.29 ERA.

