MLB legends Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter have had many ups and downs in their relationship. From being best friends to enemies to teammates, Rodriguez and Jeter have gone through it all.

As per an Esquire magazine article, back in 2001, A-Rod took a shot at Jeter and, said:

“Jeter’s been blessed with great talent around him. He’s never had to lead. He can just go and play and have fun.”

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman witnessed the epic showdown between Rodriguez and Jeter from afar, and in 2001, said:

“I don’t get involved, but there is nothing juicier than a spat among millionaires.”

Jeter was drafted by the Yankees in 1992 and played for the team for 22 seasons, while Rodriguez was drafted by the Seattle Mariners.

The duo first met at a college baseball game in 1993, when Rodriguez was a high school senior.

Derek Jeter was accused of being involved with Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend Joy Enriquez

According to New York Post, Jeter immediately started seeing Enriquez after Rodriguez introduced them to each other. Rodriguez met Enriquez in Puerto Rico and asked her to attend the All-Star Game as his date.

Rodriguez and Jeter won their first World Series together in 2009.

In 2020, Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Though many MLB stars attended his ceremony, Rodriguez congratulated him via social media.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD To The Captain Derek Jeter - congratulations on taking your rightful place in the Baseball Hall of Fame where you will be, for eternity, as one of history’s greatest players, at any position, in any era. To The Captain Derek Jeter - congratulations on taking your rightful place in the Baseball Hall of Fame where you will be, for eternity, as one of history’s greatest players, at any position, in any era. https://t.co/nRJaeT8Vmm

An in-depth discussion of their connection can be found in "The Captain," a new docuseries about Jeter's career.

Jeter did not mince words when he said:

"In my mind, he got his contract, so you're trying to diminish what I'm doing, maybe to justify why you got paid.

When you talk about statistics, mine never compared to Alex's. I'm not blind. I understand that. But, we won! You can say whatever you want about me as a player. That's fine,"

Rodriguez retired from the game in 2016, two years after Jeter called time on his career.

