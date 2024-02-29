Where to watch Jackson Holliday vs Paul Skenes showdown? Exploring TV listings & live stream options for Orioles-Pirates game

Thursday sees an exciting Leap Day matchup, where 2022's No.1 pick, Jackson Holiday,and the Baltimore Orioles face 2023's No. 1 pick, Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This is a great opportunity to see two of the brightest future stars go it in Spring Training action. Below are the details for the game and where to watch it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orioles vs. Pirates: Game info

Date & Time: Feb. 29, 2024; 1.05 p.m. ET

Venue: Ed Smith Stadium

TV: MASN

Live stream: Fubo, MLB.TV

Radio: MLB.com

Paul Skenes and the Pirates in 2024 Spring Training

The Pittsburgh Pirates come into the 2024 MLB season with low expectations. Nevertheless, they are expected to be a better team than in recent years, and some of that hope rests on the shoulders of Paul Skenes.

The young pitcher is touted as the top pitching prospect in the MLB, which makes sense, as he was the No.1 pick in the 2023 draft.

The Pirates have looked a bit shaky in Spring Training, going 1-4. Their solo win (13-4) came against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, while they lost their most recent game 5-3 to the Detroit Tigers.

Pittsburgh lost its Spring Training opener 5-3 to the Minnesota Twins and followed up with losses to the Orioles (2-0) and Toronto Blue Jays (8-4). Paul Skenes is yet to take part and is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut on Thursday.

Jackson Holliday and the Orioles in 2024 Spring Training

The Baltimore Orioles had a tremendous 2023 season, featuring 101 wins. They will enter the upcoming season with high expectations and hopes of a deep playoff run. Jackson Holliday could be a wild card in 2024, with the young shortstop potentially breaking out in his first season in the majors.

The Orioles have looked good in Spring Training, going 5-1. They kicked off their slate of games with a 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox and followed up with wins against the Pirates (2-0) and Braves (2-1) before succumbing to an 8-3 defeat against the Tampa Bay Rays. In their last two games, the Orioles beat the Tigers 5-2 and the Minnesota Twins 12-3.

Jackson Holliday has had 7 at-bats in three games in 2024 Spring Training and has 1 hit and 1 run at an average of .143.

Pittsburgh is sending Paul Skenes to the mound, and he will face Holliday in the leadoff spot. That means MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 overall prospect, Holliday, will be the first batter to face No.3-ranked Skenes in the bottom of the first inning.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.