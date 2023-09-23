Which All-Stars have played for the Giants? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 23

MLB Immaculate Grid comes out with a new quiz game every single day. Through the ingenious Baseball Reference game, fans are able to ensure that their baseball knowledge is kept in tip-top shape.

The Immaculate Grid follows a relatively simple format. The daily release features a 3 x 3 grid. It is up to the users to take into account the six clues along the axes to populate the nine grid squares with the names of relevant MLB players.

On September 23, the Immaculate Grid asked, among other things, for members of the San Francisco Giants who have appeared on NL All-Star teams. Although new names are added to the long list every year, we will be examining some top names today.

San Francisco Giants players who earned All-Star distinctions | MLB Immaculate Grid September 23

Tim "The Freak" Lincecum lived up to his nickname for the San Francisco Giants during the late 2010s. The Washington-born right-hander made his first start with the team in 2007, and pitched to a 4.00 ERA in 24 starts. The next season, Lincecum was unstoppable. As a mere 24-year-old, Lincecum logged 227 innings, posting a 2.62 ERA and a record of 18-5.

Additionally, his 265 strikeouts led the league, and he won the NL Cy Young Award. In 2009, he again led MLB with 261 K's and registered a 2.48 ERA and a WHIP of 1.047. A four-time All-Star between 2008 and 2011.

After winning a pair of Cy Young Awards and two World Series in San Fran, Lincecum went to the Los Angeles Angels in 2016. However, many credit his insane amount of innings thrown in his earlier career for his eventual demise. Lincecum retired after the 2016 campaign at the age of 32.

First baseman Will Clark made his debut with the Giants in 1986. That year, the Louisiana native hit .287/.343/.444 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs, finishing fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

A Golden Spikes Award winner during his days at Mississippi State, Clark's first All-Star inclusion came in 1988, when his 109 RBIs and 100 walks led MLB in both categories. After departing the Giants in 1994, Clark signed with the Texas Rangers, but returned to the Giants in retirement to work in the front office.

2007 Rookie of the Year contender Hunter Pence landed on the Giants in 2012 after a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. Between 2013 and 2014, Pence did miss a single game for the Giants, hitting .280 with 47 home runs and 173 RBIs over those two years. In 2014, Pence gained the third All-Star nod of his career.

Corner infielder Pablo Sandoval was also a member of the 2010s Giants dynasty. At 268 lbs, "Kung Fu Panda" could pack a punch. In 2011, the Venezuelan hit .315/.357/.552 with 23 home runs and 70 RBIs, earning his first career All-Star appearance.

In 2012, Sandoval snagged his second All-Star appearance and also won the World Series. After he left the Giants in 2014 to sign with the Boston Red Sox, his numbers tailed off, and he would never see another All-Star Game. Sandoval retired in 2021.