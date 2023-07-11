Which All-Stars have played for the Los Angeles Angels? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 11 have been unveiled.
The Los Angeles Angels have had a number of talented players don their iconic red and white uniforms over the years. From legendary Hall of Famers to modern-day superstars, the Angels have seen their fair share of All-Star caliber talent.
Let's dive deeper into the rich history of All-Stars who have played for the Los Angeles Angels.
Here is the answer for MLB Immaculate Grid July 11:
Year
All-Stars
2022
Shohei OhtaniMike Trout
2021
Shohei OhtaniMike TroutJared Walsh
2020
The Pandemic caused the cancellation of the game.
2019
Mike TroutTommy La Stella
2018
Mike Trout
2017
Mike Trout
2016
Mike Trout
2015
Mike TroutAlbert PujolsHector Santiago
2014
Mike TroutErick Aybar
2013
Mike Trout
2012
Mike TroutMark TrumboC.J. WilsonJered Weaver
2011
Howie KendrickJordan WaldenJered Weaver
2010
Torii HunterJered WeaverNed Bergert (trainer)
2009
Brian FuentesTorii HunterChone Figgins
2008
Joe SaundersErvin SantanaFrancisco Rodriguez
2007
Vladimir GuerreroFrancisco RodriguezJohn Lackey
2006
Vladimir Guerrero
2005
Garret AndersonBartolo ColonVladimir Guerrero
2004
Vladimir GuerreroFrancisco RodriguezNed Bergert (trainer)
2003
Garret AndersonTroy GlausBrendan Donnelly
2002
Garret Anderson
Troy GlausTroy Percival
2000
Darin ErstadTroy Glaus
1999
Troy Percival
1998
Darin ErstadTroy Percival
1997
Jason Dickson
1996
Chuck FinleyTroy Percival
1995
Gary DiSarcinaJim EdmondsChuck FinleyLee Smith
1994
Chili Davis
1993
Mark Langston
1992
Mark LangstonJimmie ReeseRick Turner
1991
Bryan HarveyMark Langston
1990
Chuck FinleyLance Parrish
1989
Chuck FinleyDevon White
1988
Johnny Ray
1987
Mike Witt
1986
Wally JoynerMike Witt
1985
Donnie Moore
1984
Rod CarewReggie Jackson
1983
Rod CarewReggie JacksonFred LynnDoug DeCincesBob Boone
1982
Rod CarewReggie JacksonFred LynnBobby Grich
1981
Rod CarewFred LynnRick BurlesonKen Forsch
1980
Rod CarewBobby Grich
1979
Rod CarewBobby GrichBrian DowningDon BaylorNolan RyanMark Clear
1978
Frank Tanana
1977
Frank Tanana
1976
Frank Tanana
1975
Dave ChalkNolan Ryan
1974
Dave ChalkFrank Robinson
1973
Nolan RyanBill Singer
1972
Nolan Ryan
1971
Andy Messersmith
1970
Sandy AlomarJim FregosiAlex JohnsonClyde Wright
1969
Jim Fregosi
1968
Jim Fregosi
1967
Jim McGlothlinDon MincherJim Fregosi
1966
Bobby KnoopJim Fregosi
1965
Bob Lee
1964
Dean ChanceJim Fregosi
1963
Ken McBrideLeon WagnerAlbie Pearson
1962
Leon WagnerBilly MoranLee Thomas Ken McBride - second game
1961
Ryne Duren Ken McBride
Credits: MLB.com
What is MLB Immaculate Grid Game?
MLB Immaculate Grid, an exhilarating quiz designed exclusively for devoted baseball fans eager to put their comprehensive knowledge of the sport to the ultimate test.
This unique game revolves around a 3-by-3 grid, with each cell representing a distinct criterion directly related to the world of baseball.
Participants in the Immaculate Grid game are tasked with accurately identifying the nine players who perfectly align with the given criteria.
These criteria encompass various aspects of baseball, including player statistics such as batting average and home runs, positional requirements, team affiliations, historical milestones, and even specific moments in baseball history.