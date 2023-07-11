Which All-Stars have played for the Los Angeles Angels? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

Baseball
By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Jul 11, 2023 05:59 GMT
MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 11 have been unveiled.

The Los Angeles Angels have had a number of talented players don their iconic red and white uniforms over the years. From legendary Hall of Famers to modern-day superstars, the Angels have seen their fair share of All-Star caliber talent.

Let's dive deeper into the rich history of All-Stars who have played for the Los Angeles Angels.

Here is the answer for MLB Immaculate Grid July 11:

YearAll-Stars
2022Shohei OhtaniMike Trout
2021Shohei OhtaniMike TroutJared Walsh
2020The Pandemic caused the cancellation of the game.
2019Mike TroutTommy La Stella
2018Mike Trout
2017Mike Trout
2016Mike Trout
2015Mike TroutAlbert PujolsHector Santiago
2014Mike TroutErick Aybar
2013Mike Trout
2012Mike TroutMark TrumboC.J. WilsonJered Weaver
2011Howie KendrickJordan WaldenJered Weaver
2010Torii HunterJered WeaverNed Bergert (trainer)
2009Brian FuentesTorii HunterChone Figgins
2008Joe SaundersErvin SantanaFrancisco Rodriguez
2007Vladimir GuerreroFrancisco RodriguezJohn Lackey
2006Vladimir Guerrero
2005Garret AndersonBartolo ColonVladimir Guerrero
2004Vladimir GuerreroFrancisco RodriguezNed Bergert (trainer)
2003Garret AndersonTroy GlausBrendan Donnelly
2002Garret Anderson
Troy GlausTroy Percival
2000Darin ErstadTroy Glaus
1999Troy Percival
1998Darin ErstadTroy Percival
1997Jason Dickson
1996Chuck FinleyTroy Percival
1995Gary DiSarcinaJim EdmondsChuck FinleyLee Smith
1994Chili Davis
1993Mark Langston
1992Mark LangstonJimmie ReeseRick Turner
1991Bryan HarveyMark Langston
1990Chuck FinleyLance Parrish
1989Chuck FinleyDevon White
1988Johnny Ray
1987Mike Witt
1986Wally JoynerMike Witt
1985Donnie Moore
1984Rod CarewReggie Jackson
1983Rod CarewReggie JacksonFred LynnDoug DeCincesBob Boone
1982Rod CarewReggie JacksonFred LynnBobby Grich
1981Rod CarewFred LynnRick BurlesonKen Forsch
1980Rod CarewBobby Grich
1979Rod CarewBobby GrichBrian DowningDon BaylorNolan RyanMark Clear
1978Frank Tanana
1977Frank Tanana
1976Frank Tanana
1975Dave ChalkNolan Ryan
1974Dave ChalkFrank Robinson
1973Nolan RyanBill Singer
1972Nolan Ryan
1971Andy Messersmith
1970Sandy AlomarJim FregosiAlex JohnsonClyde Wright
1969Jim Fregosi
1968Jim Fregosi
1967Jim McGlothlinDon MincherJim Fregosi
1966Bobby KnoopJim Fregosi
1965Bob Lee
1964Dean ChanceJim Fregosi
1963Ken McBrideLeon WagnerAlbie Pearson
1962Leon WagnerBilly MoranLee Thomas Ken McBride - second game
1961Ryne Duren Ken McBride

Credits: MLB.com

What is MLB Immaculate Grid Game?

MLB Immaculate Grid, an exhilarating quiz designed exclusively for devoted baseball fans eager to put their comprehensive knowledge of the sport to the ultimate test.

This unique game revolves around a 3-by-3 grid, with each cell representing a distinct criterion directly related to the world of baseball.

Participants in the Immaculate Grid game are tasked with accurately identifying the nine players who perfectly align with the given criteria.

These criteria encompass various aspects of baseball, including player statistics such as batting average and home runs, positional requirements, team affiliations, historical milestones, and even specific moments in baseball history.

