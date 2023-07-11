Which All-Stars have played for the Los Angeles Angels? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 11 have been unveiled.

The Los Angeles Angels have had a number of talented players don their iconic red and white uniforms over the years. From legendary Hall of Famers to modern-day superstars, the Angels have seen their fair share of All-Star caliber talent.

Let's dive deeper into the rich history of All-Stars who have played for the Los Angeles Angels.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is the answer for MLB Immaculate Grid July 11:

Year All-Stars 2022 Shohei OhtaniMike Trout 2021 Shohei OhtaniMike TroutJared Walsh 2020 The Pandemic caused the cancellation of the game. 2019 Mike TroutTommy La Stella 2018 Mike Trout 2017 Mike Trout 2016 Mike Trout 2015 Mike TroutAlbert PujolsHector Santiago 2014 Mike TroutErick Aybar 2013 Mike Trout 2012 Mike TroutMark TrumboC.J. WilsonJered Weaver 2011 Howie KendrickJordan WaldenJered Weaver 2010 Torii HunterJered WeaverNed Bergert (trainer) 2009 Brian FuentesTorii HunterChone Figgins 2008 Joe SaundersErvin SantanaFrancisco Rodriguez 2007 Vladimir GuerreroFrancisco RodriguezJohn Lackey 2006 Vladimir Guerrero 2005 Garret AndersonBartolo ColonVladimir Guerrero 2004 Vladimir GuerreroFrancisco RodriguezNed Bergert (trainer) 2003 Garret AndersonTroy GlausBrendan Donnelly 2002 Garret Anderson Troy GlausTroy Percival 2000 Darin ErstadTroy Glaus 1999 Troy Percival 1998 Darin ErstadTroy Percival 1997 Jason Dickson 1996 Chuck FinleyTroy Percival 1995 Gary DiSarcinaJim EdmondsChuck FinleyLee Smith 1994 Chili Davis 1993 Mark Langston 1992 Mark LangstonJimmie ReeseRick Turner 1991 Bryan HarveyMark Langston 1990 Chuck FinleyLance Parrish 1989 Chuck FinleyDevon White 1988 Johnny Ray 1987 Mike Witt 1986 Wally JoynerMike Witt 1985 Donnie Moore 1984 Rod CarewReggie Jackson 1983 Rod CarewReggie JacksonFred LynnDoug DeCincesBob Boone 1982 Rod CarewReggie JacksonFred LynnBobby Grich 1981 Rod CarewFred LynnRick BurlesonKen Forsch 1980 Rod CarewBobby Grich 1979 Rod CarewBobby GrichBrian DowningDon BaylorNolan RyanMark Clear 1978 Frank Tanana 1977 Frank Tanana 1976 Frank Tanana 1975 Dave ChalkNolan Ryan 1974 Dave ChalkFrank Robinson 1973 Nolan RyanBill Singer 1972 Nolan Ryan 1971 Andy Messersmith 1970 Sandy AlomarJim FregosiAlex JohnsonClyde Wright 1969 Jim Fregosi 1968 Jim Fregosi 1967 Jim McGlothlinDon MincherJim Fregosi 1966 Bobby KnoopJim Fregosi 1965 Bob Lee 1964 Dean ChanceJim Fregosi 1963 Ken McBrideLeon WagnerAlbie Pearson 1962 Leon WagnerBilly MoranLee Thomas Ken McBride - second game 1961 Ryne Duren Ken McBride

Credits: MLB.com

What is MLB Immaculate Grid Game?

Which All-Stars have played for the Los Angeles Angels?

MLB Immaculate Grid, an exhilarating quiz designed exclusively for devoted baseball fans eager to put their comprehensive knowledge of the sport to the ultimate test.

This unique game revolves around a 3-by-3 grid, with each cell representing a distinct criterion directly related to the world of baseball.

Participants in the Immaculate Grid game are tasked with accurately identifying the nine players who perfectly align with the given criteria.

These criteria encompass various aspects of baseball, including player statistics such as batting average and home runs, positional requirements, team affiliations, historical milestones, and even specific moments in baseball history.

Poll : 0 votes