Which All-Stars have played with the Rockies? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 6

The MLB Immaculate Grid is something special. Every day, baseball fans can look forward to a new edition of baseball's most popular quiz game dropping.

The Immaculate Grid features a 3 x 3 array wherein users must take into account the clues lined up along the x and y axes to populate the chart with names of relevant MLB players.

On September 6, the grid asked for members of the Colorado Rockies who have gained All-Star distinctions while playing in the Mile-High City. Let's take a look at some eligible names.

Colorado Rockies All-Stars | MLB Immaculate Grid September 6

Outfielder Charlie Blackmon has spent his entire 13-year career with the Colorado Rockies. A 2007 second-rounder, Blackmon received an All-Star designation in his first full season of 2014.

That year, the Texan hit .288/.335/.440 with 19 home runs and 72 RBIs. In 2017, his .331 batting average won him the NL batting title, and he also led the NL with 14 triples. So far, Blackmon is a four-time All-Star, but has not been one since 2019.

Dante Bichette, father of current Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo, won an All-Star distinction in his second season with the Rockies in 1994. One year later, the outfielder led the league in both home runs and RBIs, connecting for 40 and 128 respectively. 1998 would be the final season that Dante would see the All-Star clubhouse, after recording an NL-best 2019 hits.

Matt Holiday broke into the league for the 2004 Rockies, hitting .290/.349/.488 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs to log a fifth-overall finish in NL Rookie of the Year voting. In 2007, the Oklahoma native led the league in hits, RBIs, and a league-best .340 average.

Although he would lose out narrowly to Philadelphia Phillies star Jimmy Rollins, his 2007 campaign represented one of the best in Rockies' history. He would return to the Rockies for a victory lap in 2018, but the 38-year-old only managed 25 games before announcing his retirement.

Current New York Yankees star DJ LeMathieu was also a Rockies All-Star. The first-ever player to win a batting title in both the NL and the AL, LeMathieu's first All-Star inclusion came as a result of the 2015 season, wherein the utility man hit .301/.358/.388 with 6 home runs and 61 RBIs.