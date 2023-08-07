Which Astros players have become World Series Champs? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 7

The MLB Immaculate Grid's 127th puzzle was released on Monday, Aug. 7. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side.

The catch is that there is little or no room for error while entering your answers in the grid boxes. However, as the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate game every day.

One answer on the Aug. 7 edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid game requires fans to guess which Houston Astros players have become World Series champions.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers for August 7: A look at the Astros players who won the World Series in 2022

Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve

The Houston Astros have won two World Series titles during their time in the MLB. The first time they won it was in 2017 and their second title came in 2022.

Here are all the Astros players who were on the roster when they won the World Series by beating the Philadelphia Phillies last year in six games:

Pitchers: Bryan Abreu, Hunter Brown, Luis García, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., Rafael Montero, Héctor Neris, Ryan Pressly, Will Smith, Ryne Stanek, José Urquidy, Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander.

Catchers: Martín Maldonado and Christian Vázquez.

Infielders: José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Aledmys Díaz, Mauricio Dubón, Yuli Gurriel, David Hensley, Trey Mancini and Jeremy Peña.

Outfielders: Yordan Álvarez, Chas McCormick and Kyle Tucker.

Interestingly, José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, Lance McCullers Jr. and Justin Verlander were the only five players who were part of the roster when Houston won the World Series in 2017.

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the third row of the third column.