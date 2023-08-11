Which Braves players have also played for the Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 11

Each and every day, MLB Immaculate Grid comes out with a new puzzle to test the knowledge of baseball fans everywhere. Seemingly overnight, the game has become beloved by many.

The Immaculate Grid is simple. A daily 3 x 3 grid is released, and users are required to take into account the various clue to populate the intersecting squares with names of relevant MLB players. Usually, team names are given, but sometimes a career achievement is used instead.

Among other things, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have appeared as members of both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves. Today, we are taking a look at some of the players who fit the bill.

Which players have played for the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks? MLB Immaculate Grid August 11

In 2005, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected Justin Upton with their first overall pick. The younger brother of fellow MLB star BJ Upton, expectations were high for the outfielder. In 2009, his first full season, Upton hit .300/.366/.532 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs to capture his first All-Star nod. In 2013, he was traded to the Braves, and hit .270/.342/.491 alongside 29 home runs and 102 RBIs to win his first Silver Slugger. Upton is now a 35-year old free agent who has not played a full season since 2018.

In 2012, veteran Adam LaRoche had a breakout season for the Washington Nationals as 32-year old. He hit 33 home runs and 100 RBIs to win a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger. While not known for his time on other franchises, LaRoche played for Atlanta between 2004 and 2006, returning in 2009 to be traded to the D-Backs the following season.

Closer Mark Melancon is another viable grid answer today. The 2015 and 2021 NL saves leader had a rough first season on the D-Backs last year, posting a 3-10 record and a 4.66 ERA in 48 games. Melancon, who is on the 60-day IL, played for the Atlanta Braves in 2019 and 2020, appearing in 46 contests.

In six of his fourteen seasons in MLB, Venezuelan utility man Martin Prado has hit at least .300. Prado has his breakout season with the Braves in 2010, hitting .307/.350/.469 with 15 home runs and 66 RBIs, enough for him to receive an All-Star distinction and a top ten finish in MVP voting. He hit 19 home runs and 124 RBis in two seasons with the D-Backs in 2013 and 2014, before being traded to the Yankees.