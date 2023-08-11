Which Braves players have also played for the Marlins?MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 11

On Aug. 11, Immaculate Grid put the NL East division under a spotlight, as it asked users to name players who have appeared as members of both the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins.

Released daily, the Immaculate Grid aims to test the baseball knowledge of fans everywhere though a fun puzzle. The 3x3 grid comes with six clues. The objective is to populate the nine squares with relevant player names. Usually, franchise names are given as clues, but sometimes a statistical hint can be included.

Without further adew, let's take a look at some of the names who have played in both a Braves and Marlins uniform at some point during their career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 131. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have played for the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins | MLB Immaculate Grid August 11

In March 2022, outfielder Jorge Soler signed a three-year deal with the Miami Marlins. For Braves fans, this represented an unfortunate departure to a divisional foe. A Cuban exile, Soler went 6-for-20, with three home runs and six RBIs in the 2021 World Series to be named MVP of the round. Thanks to Soler's masterful hitting, the Braves won their first World Series since 1995.

Venezuelan shortstop Edgar Renteria made big waves when he signed with the Florida Marlins in the 1990s. In his rookie season of 1996, Renteria hit .309/.358/.399 with 16 stolen bases to finish second in that year's Rookie of the Year voting.

After massive seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2002 and 2003, in which he won a pair of Gold Gloves and Silver Sluggers, Renteria joined the Braves in 2006, when he received the final All-Star nod of his career.

Bobby Bonilla was one of the best players in MLB throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s. His crushing swing quickly gained him attention, and his 1991 deal with the New York Mets was the highest ever at the time, netting Bonilla $6 million per annum.

Bonilla's two home runs and 10 RBIs in the 1997 playoffs were instrumental in delivering the World Series to Miami that season. After returning to the Mets, Bonilla played for the Braves briefly in 2000 before retiring one season later.

Brad Hand is one of the newest members of the Altanta Braves. The starter was acquired on the Aug. 1 MLB Trade Deadline in a deal involving the Colorado Rockies. During his four seasons as a Marlins starter from 2011 to 2015, Hand honed his skills. After departing the Braves in 2015, his numbers improved considerably.

As a member of the 2016 Padres, Hand led the league in appearances with 82, and posted an ERA of just .292 in that time.