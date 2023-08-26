Which Cardinals players have registered 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 26

The St. Louis Cardinals have seen some remarkable seasons from their players, with several achieving the impressive feat of registering 200 or more hits in a single MLB season. The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 26 has players guessing from this list of remarkable players. With an accuracy rate of 68% at the time of writing, let’s take a look at some of them:

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 26: Which Cardinals players have registered 200+ hists in a season?

Albert Pujols: At the age of 23, Pujols recorded a staggering 212 hits in the 2003 season with the Cardinals. His batting average of .359, OBP of .439, and SLG of .667 contributed to an incredible OPS of 1.106. Pujols showcased his power with 43 home runs and 51 doubles while amassing 394 total bases.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 26: Albert Pujols recorded a staggering 212 hits in the 2003 season at the age of 23.

Willie McGee: McGee’s impressive speed and hitting prowess were on full display during the 1985 season when he tallied 216 hits. With a batting average of .353 and an OBP of .384, he provided a strong offensive presence. McGee’s 18 triples and 26 doubles highlighted his ability to find gaps in the defense.

Keith Hernandez: In 1979, Hernandez’s well-rounded performance led him to amass 210 hits. His batting average of .344, combined with a .417 OBP and .513 slugging percentage, resulted in an OPS of .930. Hernandez’s defensive prowess was equally notable, solidifying his place as a key player for the team.

Garry Templeton: Templeton’s remarkable season in 1979 saw him collecting 211 hits. While his on-base skills were more modest, with a .331 OBP, he displayed consistency and provided a significant offensive contribution. Templeton’s ability to hit for average and his 32 doubles contributed to his succesful campaign.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 26: Gary Templeton recorded a total of 211 hits in the 1979 season.

In addition to these standout players, there are several others who achieved the 200+ hits milestone in different seasons for the Cardinals:

Lou Brock (multiple seasons)

Joe Torre (multiple seasons)

Curt Flood

Dick Groat

Bill White

Stan Musial (multiple seasons)

Johnny Mize

Jim Bottomley

Rogers Hornsby (multiple seasons)

Jesse Burkett (multiple seasons)

Tip O’Neill

These players left an indelible mark on the history of the St. Louis Cardinals and the MLB as a whole, showcasing their hitting prowess and contributing significantly to their team’s success.

